I was thinking about Christmas and how our traditions have changed over the years. One thing that is rapidly changing is the "traditional" Christmas dinner.
I grew up in a small northern Iowa town called Humboldt. My dad owned a grocery store, and my mom was a traditional housewife. She was an extraordinary cook, and her Christmas fare drew waves of compliments from the family. Her family was English on one side and Scottish on the other. She prepared many dishes that reflected that influence and, of course, the result of living on a farm during the Great Depression.
Our family had a tradition of having oyster stew for Christmas Eve dinner. This fare is not something only the English enjoyed. Early settlers were very religious. Many believed they should not eat meat on Christmas Eve, so fish or oysters became the protein. It turns out I was the only one in my family that didn't like oysters. I protested every Christmas about the oysters. Finally, my mom added chili to the meal, so I would have something to eat.
Christmas dinner was usually at my grandmother's house or our own because of the family's size. Grandma commonly served turkey, but occasionally a goose replaced the turkey. A goose is a very oily bird, and my mom made a sage-onion dressing that seemed to cut the grease and give flavor to the meat. I always thought the dressing was much better than the goose.
Mom also made escalloped oysters. What is it with oysters? Was there a mix-up at the hospital when I was born, and I got sent home with the wrong family? Escalloped oysters look somewhat like bread pudding, made with lots of crackers and was very fluffy. I thought it would have been much better if made with hot dogs or meatballs instead of oysters. The rest of the dinner was pretty standard. It included mashed potatoes, gravy, cranberry sauce, several salad choices, and green bean casserole.
After eating all of this food, it's now time for dessert. We had a choice of pie or plum pudding. Plum pudding does not contain any plums but is somewhat like a fruit cake-pudding. It contains dried fruits like citron, nuts, raisins, and other red and green things that look nice, but, well, I was a kid and couldn't stomach this stuff. The redeeming feature of the pudding was the cinnamon sauce she made to pour over the pudding. It was heavenly! I just had the sauce and skipped the pudding.
If you wanted pie, there was always a custard pie in addition to either pecan or walnut pie. Mincemeat pie was sometimes an option. I don't know how to describe this other than to say it is like other English dishes in which the looks and smells never match the taste. A simple description is that mincemeat is dried fruit with a bit of meat or meat flavor added. I would probably like it today. I don't know where I would go to find it, though.
My mom would sometimes decide to go on a culinary adventure and make something she had as a child but had never made herself. One of those adventures was with parsley pie. Parsley pie starts as a beef stew. When the meat is tender, it is time to add a two-inch layer of fresh parsley and the crust on top. The pie goes into the oven to cook the crust. Have you ever tasted cooked parsley? Blech! Parsley has a strong flavor, and a little goes a long way. Two inches is a massive overdose of parsley. But the Brits love it!
I know it sounds like it, but I did not hate my mom's cooking. We never had oysters or plum pudding at any other time of the year. That may be the reason why I was resistant. The rest of the year (as long as I didn't have to eat liver and onions), I was pretty good. I do have lots of food peccadillos, which my mom tolerated well. I got my karma later when my wife and I had our children.