Managing wild parsnip (Pastinaca sativa) can be challenging due to the potential for exposure to the plant’s sap, which can cause severe skin reactions. Another factor that makes management challenging is the plant’s life cycle. Wild parsnip is considered a biennial (though it may behave like a perennial), meaning that it has two main life stages. It is first present as a basal rosette, which stays close to the ground, and then grows tall with yellow flowers. These distinct life stages can make identification difficult, but timely management is important to help prevent the spread of wild parsnip.
Due to its thick taproot, large seed head, and rapid growth, wild parsnip is a successful invasive weed. It thrives in parking lot edges, woods, and ditches. It causes a range of impacts to the environment and is on the Minnesota Department of Agriculture’s control noxious weed list, which means that you must prevent the spread of this plant. In addition to affecting the environment, wild parsnip imposes a human health concern because its sap can cause severe chemical burns skin when exposed to sunlight.
Other plants are often confused with wild parsnip, but a few traits help set it apart from Queen Anne’s lace (Daucus carota), Golden Alexander (Zizia aurea), and plants which are similar in appearance. Wild parsnip has yellow flowers in an umbel (think umbrella-shaped), which is similar to several of its relatives, but it is taller, with larger flowers and a stouter stem than Queen Anne’s lace. Additionally, wild parsnip’s leaves are deeply forked, while Golden Alexander’s leaves are smooth with fine serrations.
Some other helpful identifying features include wild parsnip’s height and seasonality. Wild parsnip it can reach four to six feet tall. Plus, the rosettes are one of the first plants to green up in the spring and stay green later in the fall than many native plants.
Our timeframe for managing wild parsnip is narrowing. Wild parsnip often flowers in June, and it is advised to control wild parsnip before it goes to seed. Mechanical control can be effective, and while you can hand pull the plants, it can be difficult due to the burn-inducing sap. You can also provide mechanical control by using a sharp spade to cut the tap root 1- 2 inches below the soil surface. Mowing down to the base of the flowering stem also works. Because of the concerns with getting sap on your skin, be sure to wear protective clothing whenever handling wild parsnip.
Herbicide control can be done using glyphosate or selective broadleaf herbicides. Spot application of herbicides can be done after a prescribed burn, when wild parsnip is one of the first plants to green up following a burn.
It will take several years of committed management to significantly decrease wild parsnip populations and reduce your weed seed bank. Restoring treated sites with new native plants can assist in keeping wild parsnip at bay and may help keep new populations from developing, along with diligent scouting.