Mother’s Day ideas
Fashions on Central, Buckham West’s gently used clothing store, has great items for Mother’s Day. Don’t you think Mom would like a new purse, jewelry or summer top? How about a jacket, new capris or a gift certificate? The best part about shopping at Fashions on Central is that the prices are so low, you’ll have money left over to buy something for yourself.
Fashions on Central is now fully open after a COVID-modified schedule for the past year. You can now get great deals on gently used clothing for men and women Tuesdays-Saturdays between 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The store is located at 325 Central Ave. in downtown Faribault. All proceeds from sales at Fashions on Central go to benefit the operations of Buckham West.
Books, books and more books!
Buckham West has an abundance of high quality, current and vintage books which are marked down to just five cents. Everything is a nickel while supplies last. This sale is open to the public, not just BW members. Stop in and look through our great selection! We are open Mondays -Fridays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
New resources for seniors
Neighbors Helping Neighbors (NHN), a new Rice County resource, provides services to seniors or those with disabilities in Rice County helping them to continue to live independently in their home. Services include yard work, lawn mowing, snow removal, housekeeping, handy worker projects, grocery shopping, friendly visit calls, and transportation. There is a cost for the service which is based on your ability to pay.
On Tuesday, May 4, between 9 to 11 a.m., staff from NHN will have a table set up at Buckham West to share information on this terrific new resource. If you, or someone you know, is looking for assistance and a way to continue to live at home, please stop in during that time and find out more. In addition, there is a special opportunity for veterans and their spouses.
During 2021, veterans and their spouses may be eligible to receive grant assistance for handy worker projects that keep them safe in their home. Details on this great opportunity will also be available on May 4.
In order to keep the costs affordable for the senior and disable clients, volunteers are utilized for much of the work. If this sort of volunteer work is of interest to you, we also welcome you to attend the May 4 event.
Then following the initial May 4 session, NHN will be at Buckham West on the first Tuesday of each month to sign up clients, answer questions or register volunteers. You may also contact NHN at 507-287-2010 with any questions or to request service.
Orthopedic presentation
Having shoulder pain? Attend this free information session presented by Dr. Thomas Kaiser, an orthopedic surgeon and sports medicine physician at the Allina Clinic in Faribault, to learn about options for pain management, surgical intervention and rehabilitation services for shoulders. In addition, he will discuss treatment options for patients with shoulder injuries including muscle and tendon repairs, dislocations, fractures and arthritis. Along with Dr. Kaiser, staff from Courage Kenny Sports & Physical Therapy center in Faribault will also be present, providing you the opportunity to ask the experts any questions you may have.
This free program will be held at Buckham West tomorrow, April 28 at 5 p.m. Openings remain, please call 332-7357 to register.
Services Available
Buckham West continues to add services back into its schedule with monthly, professional consultation opportunities for Faribault’s older adults. Please call for appointments.
• On the first Tuesday of each month will be an opportunity for you to talk to a representative from Neighbors Helping Neighbors (NHN). NHN is a regional nonprofit organization that offers services like home repairs, yard work, housework, transportation and more to Faribault’s older residents.
• On the second Tuesday of each month Buckham West hosts a trained health insurance counselor to assist individuals with any health insurance and Medicare questions.
• Southern MN Regional Legal Services (SMRLS) will be available for a virtual meeting on the fourth Tuesday of each month to discuss and begin the intake process on various civil legal situations that you might have. In order to meet with a SMRLS staff member you must be a low-income senior or person with disability and live in the SMRLS service area.
Reminders:
• Our coffee shop is now open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• Curbside Pickup Meal- For more information please call the kitchen at 332-7680 or Buckham West at 332-7357. You can view the latest menu on the Buckham West website at buckhamwest.org and click the Senior Dining tab at the top.