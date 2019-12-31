Ways to Help Out
Find out how you can get paid to help your community by checking out these two interesting, short-term work opportunities available for you.
• Census Taker: flexible work schedule which depends on job position, weekly paycheck, work takes place in your own community, must have driver’s license and pass background check
• Election Judge: job entails handling all aspects of voting at polling places in Faribault, two hours of training, commitment to work for three upcoming elections in 2020.
If either of these two work opportunities interest you, a local contact, Mike Arnold, from the Census Bureau, as well as Faribault’s election judge coordinator, Heather Slechta, will be at Buckham West from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 13 to answer your questions and tell you how to apply for these jobs. Open to public.
Powerful Tools for Caregivers
Powerful Tools for Caregivers is an educational program designed to help caregivers take care of themselves while caring for a relative or friend. You will benefit from this class whether you are helping a parent, spouse, friend, someone who lives at home, in a nursing home or across the country.
The six-session program meets at Buckham West and will help you reduce stress, communicate more effectively, take care of yourself, reduce guilt, anger and depression, help you relax, make tough decisions and much more. Powerful Tools for Caregivers is offered at no cost by Catholic Charities of Southern MN in partnership with Buckham West. Registration for this free program is required and may be done online at ccsomn.org or by calling 507-450-1518.
Do you have questions? Learn more at our Informational meeting at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11. Then sign up for the series of classes which meets for six sessions: from 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesdays, beginning Feb. 18 through March 24.
Winter Book Sale
Stock up on your supply of cold-weather reading materials by shopping at the Buckham West Winter Book Sale. Your choice of hard cover or paperback books are available for just 10¢ each. We have a good selection of gently-used books including: fiction and non-fiction, novels, mystery and suspense, crime drama, inspirational, and more. This book sale begins on Tuesday, Jan. 7 and is open to public. There is no limit on the number of books you can purchase.
Bunco at Buckham West
Bunco is a fun and popular game played with dice, lots of luck and a simple set of rules. Any fun-loving, dice-tossing person can play. This is a free, members-only activity. Please join us at 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9.
Tax Time
Buckham West will once again host trained AARP Tax-Aide volunteers beginning in February. This free service will assist local taxpayers to file their 2019 tax returns along with Minnesota rent and property tax credits. This assistance is provided at no charge to taxpayers, but donations to Buckham West are welcomed.
The program will open on Friday, Feb. 7 and remain open each Friday through April 10. There will not be a separate “Property Tax Only” day this year. As in the past, please call Buckham West at 332-7357 beginning at 9 a.m. Monday, Jan. 20 to make an appointment. No appointments will be made prior to that day.
To have your taxes prepared at the Faribault location, you must bring required ID and tax information with you. Please read the following summary list of exclusions carefully as no exceptions can be made:
• No farm income
• No patronage dividends
• No brokerage statements
You may pick up a full list of requirements at Buckham West or check at buckhamwest.org once your appointment is made.
Questions for Carla
Carla Pearson, LSW, a Senior and Caregiver Advocate for Three Rivers Community Action will be back at Buckham West in 2020 with a schedule that has expanded to once a week. Carla has a large array of services that she can provide, including completing applications for various programs like Medical Assistance, Nutrition Assistance Program for seniors and Energy Assistance. She also has experience in working with those living with memory loss and can provide specialized education, screenings, resource referral and care planning for individuals or their caregivers. Consultations are free and open to the public. Appointments are encouraged, but you may also walk in to see her between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Tuesdays beginning Jan. 7.
Reminders:
• Just a reminder to all Buckham West members that we would like to encourage you to get your membership renewal form in!
• Book Club Books will be ready for pick up on Monday, Jan. 6.
• Too much stuff in your closets? Please consider donating your gently used clothing items to Fashions on Central located at 325 Central Ave. in downtown Faribault. We accept donations from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m Monday through Saturday.
Upcoming Trips
• Jackpot Junction, Tuesday and Wednesday, Jan. 14 and 15. Brochure available. Includes $50 on Players card, Wednesday perks, and drawings. Cost is $75 including transportation and hotel room. Single rate is also available.
• Future planning in progress for: The Looney Lutherans, in “Livin’ La Vida Lutherans” on Feb. 11,”Music Man” starring Faribault's Ann Michaels as Marian at Chanhassen in early spring and a trip to Minnesota’s Arrowhead Country in late spring.