I have written about mile markers in life several times in this column. It is a term every biker understands because for each mile on a bike trail there is a new mile marker. You usually start with zero and go to one then two and on and on. On the Cannon Valley trail there are 18 mile markers and on the Sakatah Trail there are 43. So, depending on what way you are pedaling, the marker numbers are either getting higher or lower in number.
In life, we each have several mile markers that we think of to measure important events. It could be graduating from school, your first job, marriage, the birth of children or grandchildren to name a few happy mile markers. We also have mile markers that are much more challenging. Many of us have lost people whom we love to Heaven and those are mile markers that don’t seem to get easier with time. I had a good friend tell me something that helps me with these markers of life, “you can look back, you just can’t go back.” You need to keep pedaling your bicycle of life forward and see the world by looking toward new mile markers of life that will take you down the next trail.
Most of us have been back in school for three weeks. For the first 42 years of my career I called it school. Now I have to call it in-person learning. I am not sure what we meant by school prior to March 13, 2020 but we now refer to school as in-person learning not to be confused with hybrid learning or distance learning or other models that are being used. In my opinion the most valuable “R” in education is not reading, writing and arithmetic, it is relationships. Distance learning really puts that “R” at risk as I just don’t believe that you can have the type of relationship on a computer that you can in a classroom with students and a teacher together at the same time.
An important mile marker for every student and teacher to realize is that time is linear, not circular. None of us are going to go around and then go around again. We will each have a beginning, a middle and an end to our lives. Please make the most of each tick and tock of time. There are people in school you may meet only once, there are forks in the road you may face only once, and there is something that you will have the chance to say or do in school this year that may change your life forever. Make the most of those opportunities, be vigilant as you never know who or what may appear in your life today or tomorrow that may change your life in a positive way forever.
All of us make bad choices that become mile-markers of learning in our lives. We learn from that decision and the next time we are confronted with the same scenario; we use what we have learned to go down another pathway with different mile-markers. I strongly encourage you to stop and think before making decisions this school year. When you have a really tough choice to make or are tempted by something that you think or know is wrong ask yourself these four questions before you go off the high board of life:
• Is this a risk I can afford to take?
• How will this affect my future?
• How will this affect my family?
• How will this affect my school, my friends, my teammates?
Remember there is no control/alt/delete button that will fix bad decisions after you make them. Please stop and think before you make the choice. In the words of the late Sen. Paul Wellstone; “we all do better when we all do better.”
Look for opportunities to create new mile markers of service this year in your school and your community.