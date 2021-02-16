A number of weeks ago, I got really lonesome from not being with friends or family. I would FaceTime them but it just wasn’t enough and looking at their pictures didn’t help. It was clear I needed a ‘pick-her-up.’ Because I’m in and out my bedroom dozens of times a day, I decided I needed it there.
For starters, I tracked down an old ‘sock monkey’ who’d been put away years ago. He’s 50 years old, bought at an enormous Christmas craft sale of a shoulder to shoulder mob milling around, smiling, chatting, laughing, bursting with energy. Remembering that exuberant energy I plopped that old monkey on my bed to get some of it now. And I remembered that daughter Ann, when a toddler, loved that little guy so much that at her happiest she would chew its foot. That monkey-foot still looks gnawed today and makes me laugh for all the fun I had being a mom of kids at home.
Then I searched out a fuzzy stuffed chickadee with an embedded whistle that exactly replicates a chickadee’s call. My dad loved birds, especially chickadees. When I was little I’d sit on his lap, completely cozy, looking out the living room window, not even talking, just totally peaceful and calm watching back-yard birds.
And the chickadee also reminded me of a therapist I had gone to years ago when I was depressed with bigger problems than I knew what to do with. With his really black hair and white shirts, he looked like a chickadee. I learned life-changing things working with him and was glad for the reminder of that in my pile.
Then I added a fuzzy raccoon. One time when I was with my mom in Florida, driving at a crawl in a nature preserve, I looked high in an extremely tall tree and saw five little raccoon ‘kits.’ Those young ones had crawled so high that the tree branches were skinny and bending and their tiny legs were being spread far too far apart. They were crying for their mom and we watched in total awe as one-by-one she took each kit by the nape of the neck and hauled them down to more stable branches.
Finally, to that cluster of stuffed animals I added my bright red "Believe" pillow. It’s my spiritual statement. I think of it differently now than when I first bought it. Back then it reminded me of facts I believe about God and things spiritual. Information I’d thought about and said yes too. But I learned later that the nearest word to "believe" back at the time of Christ was closer to our word ‘beloved’…what a person would give their heart to, would commit to.
Lately I learned that the origins of the word "believe" are even closer to our word "trust." Today, with the help of my pile of ‘reminders,’ I’m a 78-year-old woman with stuffed animals hugging on my bed, and a heart that trusts we will make it through this pandemic caring and working for one another as best we can.