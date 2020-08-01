“Keep your eye on the ball, Danny!”
I heard those words so many times from coach growing up. As a baseball player, it’s one of those statements that gets drilled into you. With all that’s going on while you step up into the batter’s box, it’s easy to get distracted. The noise of the crowd, the lights around the ballpark, the movement of the fielders, the pitcher and his release. As that tiny little ball is traveling 80+ mph over that short distance of 60’ 6”, if for just a moment your eyes wander, “Strike!”
It was a lesson I needed to hear consistently to improve as a hitter and be the best teammate I could be.
And it’s an even better lesson for me today, navigating the distractions of life, trying not to get too caught up in all that’s going on around me, striving to be the best husband, father, friend, neighbor, pastor I can be.
There’s so much noise around us, clattering for our attention. So many negative and destructive voices.
And it’s easy to get distracted. To focus on this opinion, that post, those articles and blogs. Our world is so polarized and we’re constantly being pulled and pushed by all that’s going on. If we allow ourselves to focus on all that’s wrong in the world, we easily get sucked into a never-ending vortex of pessimism, arguments, name-calling and finger-pointing.
I’m not saying we need to be Pollyannaish and pretend like everything’s puppies and rainbows. That would be just as foolish and unhelpful.
We need to be well-apprised, aware and informed. But if we focus too much on all that’s wrong, we’ll never be able to see through it to solutions.
If I stepped up to the plate and only thought about the last time I struck out, I’m never going to have success. But if take note of all that’s going on, remember what I did wrong before, see what the defense is doing, pick up on the pitcher’s cues, and then just keep my eyes on the ball, there’s a pretty good chance I’m putting it in play.
And in life, while I need to be aware of the issues and problems, the opinions and arguments that are out there, if I want to make a positive impact in the world around me, I have to focus on things that are good- successes, achievements, accomplishments and solutions.
Where is genuine racial reconciliation happening? I want to focus on that.
Where are people engaging in productive conversations about how to navigate this time of COVID?
Where are politicians working for the betterment of their constituents, and not just their own political parties?
Where are communities finding solutions to the ever-changing dynamics of diversity?
Where are schools making a sincere difference in the lives of their students?
These are where I’m going to focus. These are the balls I’ll keep my eyes on.
The Apostle Paul, in his letter to the church in Philippi reminds us, “Finally, brothers and sisters, whatever is true, whatever is noble, whatever is right, whatever is pure, whatever is lovely, whatever is admirable—if anything is excellent or praiseworthy—think about such things.” (Philippians 4:8NIV)
May we strive to keep our eyes on the ball, and work together to see change for the better in the world around us.