The events of this past week have been extremely emotional for most of us.
The video showing the stark reality of the death of George Floyd at the hands of a police officer was very disturbing and appalling. No one should be afraid of abusive behavior from anyone, specially from those that are sworn to protect us. The power and authority given to our law enforcement personnel is an awesome responsibility and one that cannot be used indiscriminately.
I was shocked and outraged in seeing the video of Mr. Floyd’s arrest and the forcible detainment that caused his death. I understand there can be a bad actor in every profession, but our law enforcement staff has to be held to a much higher standard in order for trust to be maintained. When that trust is broken with actions like last week, a community will understandably be expecting quick justice and accountability. We all expect that.
It is also understandable that when abuse of power is used resulting in a death, there will be protests and calls for justice. People will want their voices to be heard. It is very unfortunate that last week’s peaceful protests turned violent and destructive. It was also unfortunate that our elected leaders mishandled the response to that violence.
Minnesotans, whether lawfully protesting or living within the community, deserve to feel safe: State leaders must use every tool available to protect lives, businesses, and neighborhoods and restore order and safety to our communities.
To address all these issues, when we begin next year’s legislative session, I plan on working with others to provide legislative leadership with passage of a bill that will address the failures of the system that resulted in the events of last week. Unfortunately that won’t bring back Mr. Floyd or change the resulting events.
I am hoping we, as a state, can begin the healing and begin moving to a more inclusive community.