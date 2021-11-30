Dictionaries are updated periodically for new words and new definitions. For example, Oxford English dictionary is updated quarterly.
Merriam-Webster published their updates in January and October 2021.
Most dictionary updates reflect the natural evolution of language. The meaning of words often changes gradually over time. Take for example the word “awful,” which once meant “worthy of awe,” as in “the awful majesty of God.” Sometimes, a word’s definition is changed officially and suddenly without public notice. One such redefinition occurred recently, causing confusion and debates.
A September article in the Miami Herald reported that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently gave the word “vaccine... a makeover. The CDC’s definition changed from ‘a product that stimulates a person’s immune system to produce immunity to a specific disease’ to the current ‘a preparation that is used to stimulate the body’s immune response against diseases.’”
Other sources date these changes to Sept. 1, 2021.
It is possible that, to keep up with the changing technology surrounding vaccine development, the CDC has created confusion. This definition is so broad, it can be applied to a myriad of products used as preventatives for diseases; a product need only “stimulate the immune response.” It is also vague; what is the purpose of a vaccine?
When I was in graduate school, studying exercise physiology, we were continually reminded to give operational definitions of all pertinent terms in a research project. No one can judge your science or your findings if they don’t know which definition you are using.
There is intense debate right now about vaccines, but are we all using the same operational definition?
The CDC’s website has a page called “14 diseases you almost forgot about (thanks to vaccines)”.
I am old enough to have received all of these vaccines (except chickenpox). My definition of vaccines, like most people my age, has been shaped by this history:
“Polio was eliminated in the United States with vaccination, and continued use of polio vaccine has kept this country polio-free.”
“Most of us only know diphtheria as an obscure disease from long ago, thanks to the diphtheria vaccine babies get. While preventable, diphtheria does still exist” in other countries.
This page doesn’t even list smallpox. The National Institute of Health, though, says, “On May 8, 1980, the WHA [connected to the World Health Organization] announced that the world was free of smallpox and recommended that all countries cease vaccination.”
Is the CDC’s redefinition of “vaccine” intended to convey that we can no longer expect to eliminate a disease from the world or from the U.S.?
I do not pretend to be a physician or immunologist, and I do not intend for this column to be taken as medical advice. I have done some research in order to make my own medical decisions in consultation with my personal doctor. This column was written to share with you my observations of these new definitions and the resulting confusion.