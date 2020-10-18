A 743-acre treasure tucked into the southeast corner of Faribault, River Bend Nature Center has been meeting its mission of helping people discover, enjoy, understand, and preserve the incredible natural world that surrounds us since its establishment in 1978. With 10 miles of trails winding through maple-basswood forests, a restored prairie, wetlands, and along the Straight River, it has been especially embraced by people during the pandemic seeking exercise and appreciating nature.
Progress is a constant process at River Bend. In the realm of education, schools from up to a 50-mile radius have boarded buses and hiked the trails and explored nature, some classrooms as many as two to three times per year to supplement science classes. Waste reduction education is hosted in all Rice County schools, emphasizing ways to reduce, reuse, and recycle as part of a joint effort with the county. And a new partnership with Faribault High School has students on site daily learning and working on projects through a field biology internship course led by Peter Jacobson.
The staff at River Bend has nimbly adapted to changes forced by the pandemic. Executive Director Breanna Wheeler takes justifiable pride in how they have adjusted education to small groups and low contact options. Summer programs became micro camps on learning outdoor skills and exploring nature. Small, physically-distanced programs for scouting groups, clubs, businesses, schools, and those learning from home are offered and online delivery or small group on site programs for school are available.
The time of the pandemic also increased conservation efforts and the effort to protect dwarf lily habitat—a forest wildflower only found in Rice, Goodhue, and Steele Counties and nowhere else on Earth. There are currently 54 acres in the Conservation Partners Legacy program which is restoring native woodland habitat to protect this rare species.
Invasive species removal — primarily buckthorn, garlic mustard, and dame’s rocket — is an ongoing effort that has received more attention and will allow native plant life and wildlife diversity to flourish. Another 26 acres are enrolled in a program being restored to native hardwood forests as invasive species are removed and seeding and tree plantings take root. In addition, 36 acres are in the Conservation Reserve Program (CRP) which had previously been farmed and are now managed as native prairie. If you are interested in observing migratory birds and seeing the outdoor classroom, please consider visiting these habitats.
River Bend Nature Center is a 501c3 nonprofit nature center which does not receive national, state or local funding for operations. It depends upon community support, partnerships, and the generosity of individual and business donations. Please consider contributing to this Rice County wonderland!
Learn more about this gem at www.rbnc.org or www.facebook.com/RiverBendMN and have fun as you bike; hike through the woods; cross country ski in the quiet and softness created by snow; observe warblers, woodpeckers, bluebirds, and scarlet tanagers; and witness pollinators in the prairie, fox stalking prey and browsing deer!