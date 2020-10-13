We’re extending your membership for free!
As a nonprofit, Buckham West understands and truly values that it’s nothing without its members. And it’s for that reason that the Board of Directors at its September meeting decided to extend all memberships through 2021 at no cost. It was the right — and only — thing to do. It is our belief that you have not received a year’s worth of benefit from our organization and want you to bear with us as we begin to add programs back in.
But it goes without saying that fiscally, this decision has an impact. The money generated from membership dues represents 12% of our annual budget — and with varying comfort levels amongst potential new members, we can’t rely on new members to solely fill this void. It’s for this reason that we’re respectfully asking that instead of paying the required dues to become a member, you make a tax-deductible donation. Whether it’s the same amount of $40, or an additional amount, we’re seeking your commitment, as a way to help the organization out. Along with our lost membership revenue, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we’re also unable to hold our two annual fundraisers this winter– the Bake Sale and the Holiday Pop-Up Shoppe. That’s an additional loss of $6,000.
Our commitment and dedication to our members has been unwavering amidst a pandemic. We’re hoping you see — and feel — the value of a vital community organization, and find it in your heart to make a year-end donation. If interested, please mail or drop off your gift to Buckham West at 19 Division St. West.
Fashions on Central news
As we continue to navigate our way through 2020 and the health concerns related to COVID-19, we find ourselves needing to “adjust our sails” quickly and often! That is something that we must do today.
As you know, Buckham West is the proud owner of a gently used clothing store in downtown Faribault. This store accepts, sorts, prices and re-sells donated clothing with the purpose of raising funds for the operations of Buckham West.
On Friday, the Board of Directors made the difficult decision of closing Fashions on Central for the time being, while re-evaluating the safety concerns of the store’s volunteers. As of Oct. 10, no re-opening date has been set. There also will be no donations accepted until further notice.
We appreciate the hard work of the volunteers, the strong support of our shoppers and donors, and promise to keep all of you updated along the way.
Open enrollment
Beginning Oct. 15 through Dec. 7, the Open Enrollment period begins for the Medicare Prescription Drug Plans (Medicare Part D). As has been done for many years, Buckham West (BW) will be hosting a trained health insurance counselor to assist individuals who have questions, want to enroll or want to make changes on their Medicare Part D coverage during the Open Enrollment period.
But as in many things this year, there will be some changes made to this process. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the appointments this year will not be face-to-face, but virtual instead. Staff from the SE Minnesota Area Agency on Aging will be joining us via the computer to help you shop for a new drug plan or answer other questions that you may have. Here are the parameters that will be set up:
• Call 332-7357 to make your one-on-one appointment. Appointment dates will be Oct. 22, 29, Nov. 5, 12, 19 and Dec. 3.
• There is no cost or membership necessary to access this service.
• Another option available for you to do your Open Enrollment changes is to call the Senior Linkage Line at 1-800-333-2433. The staff answering these calls will have the same training as the virtual option.
Coffee shop re-opening plan
The long-awaited re-opening of our popular Commons Area is about to happen! This room has been closed since March, but we now believe that with a COVID pandemic safety plan in place we can open our doors in a small way. In order to safely disinfect the spaces, the Coffee Shop will initially be open only on Mondays and Thursdays from 9-11 a.m. with the intention of expanding hours at a later time.
In order to do this in a way that we believe will keep people safe, we have implemented the following:
• Upon entry in to the building you will be required to log in at the check in station. This is required for “contact tracing” should anyone actually come down with a case of COVID.
You will need your existing membership card to log in. If you have misplaced yours, we can print you a new one. Non-members will not have this card and will have to log in using another method. Wouldn’t this be a great time to become a member?
• Wear a mask upon entry in to the building and whenever you leave your table.
• Based on the size and purpose of the room, the capacity of people has been set at 40.
In order to apply the required social distancing guidelines, the chairs and tables will be carefully placed and may not be moved.
In general, please adhere to all MN Department of Health guidelines as it relates to COVID-19. We can only offer this re-opening with your cooperation. We hope to see you soon.
Estate and will advice
Buckham West will be sponsoring an Estate and Will Advice Clinic on Tuesday, Oct. 27 from 1-4 p.m. For this clinic, Jessica Hafemeyer, Attorney at Law, will be available to provide senior citizens with information and direction in the area of wills and other estate planning issues. No wills will be prepared at this clinic. Appointments are required by calling 332-7357. You do not need to be a Buckham West member to access this free service.
Reminders:
• If you are a Rice County resident who is living independently and are looking for help with fall clean up and snow removal, you are encouraged to call Family Service Rochester at 507-287-2010. This is their main office line, with local services providers right here in Rice County. These services will be at a reduced cost and in some cases may even be free.
• Rice County Public Health officials have announced that they will not be offering a Flu Shot Clinic at Buckham West this year. For those that typically had their shots at Buckham West, please consider alternative locations, such as your pharmacy or clinic.
You may also call the Public Health at 507-332-6111 or 507-332-5928 to schedule an appointment for a flu vaccination at their office.
• Caregiver Support Group meetings are held at Buckham West on the fourth Tuesday of the month 5:30 to 7 p.m. Please register in advance by calling Brenda Johnson at 332-7357.
• Curbside Pickup Meal — Since there is no noon meal served inside Buckham West until further notice, why not consider picking up a meal instead. For more information please call the kitchen at 332-7680 or Buckham West at 332-7357. You can view the latest menu on the Buckham West website at buckhamwest.org and click the Senior Dining tab at the top.