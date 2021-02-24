It feels like each month of the year celebrates something. February is National Heart Month.
We can sometimes take our heart for granted. February reminds us to look at the health of our heart. How are we caring for it? What are our food choices, exercise patterns, body weight, stress levels, quality of sleep etc.? We also celebrate Valentine’s Day in February. I believe there are more cards, candy and flowers delivered on Valentine’s Day than any other day of the year.
Valentine’s Day cards rank second to Christmas cards in numbers of cards sent. So, both heart and love get a great deal of attention in February.
I have always tried to work at my health. I walk, dance and ride my ordinary bike over 3,000 miles a year. Foods like pizza, candy, and other sweets are now rare occurrences for me. I love ice cream but don’t dare keep any in the freezer because of the temptation. For me to eat pizza or ice cream, I have to walk or drive somewhere, which helps me avoid it most of the time. Often as we get older, the challenge of weight management gets more and more difficult.
I continue to thank my Guardian Angel Russ who gave me a signed book titled “How not to be a Fat Guy!” It made me look in the mirror and say despite trying to do the right things, there were still little things that I could do to make a difference on the scale and with my body. I wrote down the things I was eating each week and was amazed at the amount of food I was consuming. I then made some changes in amount and in making better food choices.
I remind aspiring principals that it is critical we lead with our heart. Decisions should always be made using the guiding principle of what is best for children. There is a fine balance between using your head and your heart as a guide.
In my opinion, as a leader, when in doubt, follow your heart! We have to find the good in situations, in all students and in every staff member we have the privilege to serve. We want others to know and feel that we do listen and care for them. We need to acknowledge what they say, praise and compliment their positive actions and be compassionate. We also need to be compassionate as many people are dealing with increased issues in their lives in 2021.
This pandemic has made leading with your heart even more important as we have to value each day that we are blessed to have. The Franciscan Sisters and my mother taught me the value of a hug. It is simple to give, but can certainly warm a heart. My hope is that sometime this year we can shake hands and hug family members and close friends again.
I wish all my readers a happy, healthy heart! Stay warm and let’s beat COVID-19 together!