Wow! God is so big. Our small minds can barely begin to fathom the bigness of God.
We are told that He made the stars (Genesis 1:16). There are trillions and trillions of stars and their distances from earth are stunning, yet He determines the number of stars and calls them each by name {Psalm 147:4). The closest star to earth, after the sun, is Alpha Centauri. It is so far away that it takes about four and a half years for the light of that star to reach the earth. It takes the light from our nearest galaxy, Andromeda, two and a half million years to reach the earth. Yet the Bible states that "He holds all things together" (Colossians 1:17).
God is so big! We always make the mistake of thinking of God as much smaller than He is. What we need to do, in our minds, is to make Him bigger than we imagine, much bigger.
Some versions of the Bible state that we should "magnify" the Lord. We can look with our bare eyes to admire a star. If we use a telescope to magnify that star to our vision, we have not distorted the star; we have only seen it more clearly and accurately. No matter how powerful of a telescope we use, that star is always much bigger than we have magnified it. This principle is even truer about God. God is always, always much bigger than we can fathom, or imagine, or magnify Him to be.
Since God is so big, and we are so small, we can easily make the common mistake of thinking that He is too big and too busy to care about us. We assume that with all that God needs to do on our earth and in this vast universe, He wouldn't have time to pay attention to or care about me. Yet here again, with that reasoning we make the mistake of thinking God smaller than He is.
Christian scholar, Francis Schaeffer, aptly said that with a very big God "there are no little people". Psalm 139 makes it very clear that our big God knows everything that can be known about us (verses 1-4). Our very big God is present with us moment by moment (verses 5-12). Also our very big God cares deeply about us (verses 13-18).
It is precisely because God is so big that He can care and does care. Jesus' followers sometimes wrongly questioned if He cared. When Jesus was asleep on the boat during a storm His disciples cried out, "Teacher, don't you care if we drown?" (Mark 4:38). Jesus' friend Martha asked him, "Don't you care that my sister has left me to do all the work by myself?" (Luke 10:40). The Lord did care and He does care.
We are told to "cast all your anxiety on him because he cares for you" (I Peter 5:7). Wow! God is so big, and he deeply cares about each of us. How wonderful!