Powerful Tools for Caregivers is an educational program designed to help caregivers take care of themselves while caring for a relative or friend. You will benefit from this class whether you are helping a parent, spouse, friend, someone who lives at home, in a nursing home, or across the country.
The six-session program meets at Buckham West and will help you reduce stress, communicate more effectively, take care of yourself, reduce guilt, anger and depression, help you relax, make tough decisions and much more. Powerful Tools for Caregivers is offered at no cost by Catholic Charities of Southern MN in partnership with Buckham West. Registration for this free program is required and may be done online at ccsomn.org or by calling 507-450-1518.
Do you have questions? Learn more at our Informational meeting at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11. Then sign up for the series of classes which meets for 6 sessions: from 1 to 3 p.m. on Tuesdays, beginning Feb. 18 to March 24.
Coffee and music
Mark your calendar for Thursday, Jan. 30 for a rare and special opportunity at Buckham West. Thanks to support from the Paradise Center for the Arts and the Minnesota State Arts Board, singer/songwriter Chris Koza and his band will be providing “Artists in Residence” opportunities throughout the Faribault area. Buckham West will be hosting Chris for a relaxed, coffee house style performance from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 30.
Chris Koza is an internationally-recognized artist who has released a dozen albums over the past several years. He performs regularly as a solo artist and with his band, Rogue Valley, at top Twin Cities’ venues.
The music Chris produces is rooted in Americana but heeds its own spirit. Born out of folk, country, storytelling and rock ’n roll, Chris both honors and builds on Americana traditions by incorporating a unique pop-music sensibility, subtle synthesizers, rich harmonies, and imaginative production choices. Chris performs solo, as a duo, and with a band of almost any other configuration
No reservations or membership are required for this free event. We invite the community to join us- the coffee is on us!
Ways to help out
Find out how you can get paid to help your community by checking out these two interesting, short-term work opportunities available for you.
• Census Taker: flexible work schedule which depends on job position, weekly paycheck, work takes place in your own community, must have driver’s license and pass background check
• Election Judge: job entails handling all aspects of voting at polling places in Faribault, two hours of training, commitment to work for three upcoming elections in 2020.
If either of these two work opportunities interest you, a local contact, Mike Arnold, from the Census Bureau, as well as Faribault’s election judge coordinator, Heather Slechta, will be at Buckham West on Monday, Jan. 13 from 9 to 11:30 a.m. to answer your questions and tell you how to apply for these jobs. Open to public.
Storytime with Isabell
We are never too old to enjoy a good story, whether we are listening to the story or telling the story. Take a break from your busy day and join us for this new story time designed for adults. This will be a three-session series led by noted local story teller and author, Isabell Monk O’Connor.
Class dates are from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Fridays, Feb. 7, 14 and 21. Bring paper, pencil, your favorite children’s book and a willing spirit! Pre-registration is required by calling Buckham West at 507-332-7357. This class is open to public and is free for Buckham West member, $3 non-members.
Tax time
Buckham West will once again host trained AARP Tax-Aide volunteers beginning in February. This free service will assist local taxpayers to file their 2019 tax returns along with Minnesota rent and property tax credits. This assistance is provided at no charge to taxpayers, but donations to Buckham West are welcomed.
The program will open on Friday, Feb. 7 and remains open each Friday through April 10. There will not be a separate “Property Tax Only” day this year. As in the past, please call Buckham West at 332-7357 beginning at 9 a.m. Monday, Jan. 20 to make an appointment. No appointments will be made prior to that day.
To have your taxes prepared at the Faribault location, you must bring required ID and tax information with you. Please read the following summary list of exclusions carefully as no exceptions can be made:
• No farm income
• No patronage dividends
• No brokerage statements
You may pick up a full list of requirements at Buckham West or check at buckhamwest.org once your appointment is made.
Reminders
• Winter Book Sale going on now! This sale is open to public and there is no limit on the number of books you can purchase.
• Please join us for Bunco at 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9. This is a free, members-only activity.
• Book Club books are ready for pick up.
• We are looking for additional people who are interested in joining our Bridge Group. They meet at 1 p.m. each week on Mondays and Fridays. There is no fee to play, although Buckham West membership is required.
• The “CBD: What you should know” class which was originally scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 19 has been postponed. There is no new date scheduled at this point.
Upcoming trips
• Jackpot Junction, Tuesday and Wednesday, Jan. 14 and 15. Cost is $75 including transportation and hotel room. Single rate is also available.
• Future planning in progress for: The Looney Lutherans, in “Livin’ La Vida Lutherans” on Feb. 11,”Music Man” starring Ann Michaels as Marian at Chanhassen in early spring and a trip to Minnesota’s Arrowhead Country in late spring.