To the editor:

I respect Rep. Todd Lippert’s desire to improve voting access in Minnesota as described in his recent column, but it may be a case of good intentions gone astray. No one has developed a system to prevent individuals from voting multiple times or for someone else in elections using “mail-in” voting, i.e. few quality controls. Minnesota already has voting fairness issues with voucher voting, counting ineligible votes, self-certification and non-existent voters on the rolls. Plus, ballot harvesting may follow “mail-in” voting.

In Chicago they brag about “voting early and often,” but that approach does not fit Minnesota’s civic culture.

Tim Madigan

Faribault

