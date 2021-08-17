The purpose of Buckham West’s Caregiver Support Group is to allow family caregivers to be together in a caring and understanding environment, to learn the skills of caregiving and of self-care and to discover that he/she is not alone in their feelings and situation. If you or someone you know is currently helping an adult family member or friend with activities of daily living, this group may be for you!
The support group is a place to go to ask questions and get straight answers from people who have been there. Within the group, caregivers share ideas and learn creative and caring problem-solving techniques. The group reminds us that laughter, taking care of ourselves and planning for the future is essential for our well-being and that of our loved one.
The group resumes meeting from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday and will continue to gather on the fourth Tuesday of the month. We ask you to register in advance by calling Brenda Johnson at 332-7357.
New member incentive
As an incentive to add new members for the remainder of 2021, we are kicking off a special Membership Drive beginning Sept. 1. If you are 50 years or older, we would like to invite you to become a member for the remainder of 2021 and all of 2022 for only $45.
Next year’s individual’s dues are $40 per year, so for just $5 more you can join for the last four months of 2021 and all of 2022. Look at this as a way to support this important non-profit and save yourself some money.
If you are already a Buckham West member, your annual renewal process will begin in November for the 2022 membership year.
Lunchtime
Thanks to those who have joined us recently as we re-opened our dining room to in-person dining. As we move forward with our dining options, please keep in mind that there will be curbside pickup, as well as the congregate dining room option, for the time being. All meals, whether they are curbside pick up or in the dining room, will require an advance registration which can be done by calling 332-7357. Serving begins at 11:30 a.m. in the dining room, with the curbside meals being brought out immediately after the dining room meals are served.
The dining room payment methods will be “pay-as-you-go” or the pre-paid green discount tickets which will be available again. The curbside meals will continue to be invoiced monthly. Green tickets are not a payment option for the curbside pickup.
CaptionCall phones
Do you struggle to hear or understand what people are saying to you on the phone?
Would it help if you could not only hear, but see what is being said? With a captioning service you can read the conversation right on your phone.
On Thursday, Aug. 26 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., David Johnson with CaptionCall Phone will be at Buckham West with an information session. CaptionCall is a captioned telephone service that lets people with hearing loss read what the other person is saying. It is a federally funded provision of the Americans with Disabilities Act at no cost to those who qualify. CaptionCall staff provides free phone installation and training.
Hear about the products and learn how you might receive this service. A demo phone will be available so that you can get a hands-on experience. Information session is open to public, free of charge, no preregistration.
Medicare basics
If you are turning 65 or going on Medicare soon, here is an opportunity for you to get the information you need. “Medicare Basics” will be held at Buckham West from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 4.
The workshop will cover the parts of Medicare- hospital, medical and drug options; including original/ traditional Medicare, Medicare supplements, Medicare advantage plans, Part D prescription drug coverage and preventive benefits.
Instructor Chad Wojchik is a certified State Health Insurance Program Counselor and specialist with the Senior LinkAge Line. This is a free event which is open to the public. There is a minimum of 10 participants for this class to be held, so sign up is necessary by calling 332-7357.
AARP defensive driving news
In early August, we received word that defensive driving classes are being suspended again due to concerns about the virus. They have given us no date on when they might return so we are canceling all of their classes until that time and will not be taking a waiting list.
All class fees will be refunded so if you already paid for the class, please stop in for your refund. If you are interested, there is an online class option available on the AARP website.
Please watch our website, membership newsletter and the newspaper for the time when they are offered again.
Fashions on Central
Fashions on Central, our gently used clothing store located in downtown Faribault, is now open for shopping. The store hours have been modified and we are now Tuesday-Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. They are now marking down the summer clothing items, in preparation for the change to fall and winter items. The markdown schedule is:
• Aug. 17-23: 75% off storewide for one week.
• Aug. 24-28: $6 Bag Sale
Reminders
• If you have questions on your health insurance, you can make an appointment with a health insurance counselor.
• Remember that our coffee shop is open to the public every weekday beginning at 9 a.m.