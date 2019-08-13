Grief is like the ocean, it comes in waves, ebbing and flowing. Sometimes the water is calm and sometimes it is overwhelming. All we can do is learn to swim.” - Vicki Harrison
Beginning at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3 and every first and third Tuesday thereafter, Buckham West is partnering with the bereavement staff of AseraCare Hospice to launch a community-based grief support group.
Included will be education about healthy grieving in a compassionate group setting that will also allow for socialization with others. If you are interested in attending, please call Trish at AseraCare at 952-943-0009 for more information and to register. The class is free and open to the public. It will be held at Buckham West, 19 Division St. W.
New member incentive
As an incentive to add new members for the remainder of 2019, we are kicking off a special membership drive beginning Sept. 3. If you are 50 years or older, we would like to invite you to become a member for the remainder of 2019 and all of 2020 for only $45. Next year’s individual’s dues are $40 per year, so for just $5 more you can join for the last 4 months of 2019 and all of 2020. We also have a discounted couple’s rate for the same timeframe.
If you are already a Buckham West member, your annual renewal process will begin in November for the 2020 membership year.
Having hip, knee, or leg pain?
If you are living with joint pain, you want relief so that you can continue to do the things that you enjoy. Come to this information session to learn about options for hip, leg or knee pain, including pain management, surgical alternatives and rehabilitation services — with opportunities to ask your questions.
Meet and learn from these Allina Health experts:
• Dr. Rafael Fernandez-Soltero, MD, a board-certified orthopedic surgeon with Allina Health Orthopedic, Podiatry and Spine Clinic, Faribault. Professional interests include hip and knee pain and arthritis, hip and knee joint replacement surgery, knee arthroscopy and orthopedics.
• Dr. Jackson Maddux, MD, physical medicine and rehabilitation physician, Courage Kenny Rehabilitation Institute, Faribault. Professional interests also include musculoskeletal challenges and spine problems.
This program is open to the public and will be held at Buckham West on Wednesday, Sept. 18 at 5 p.m. To reserve a spot for this free presentation call 332-7357.
Elder Care and Vulnerable Adult Protection Act of 2019
In May of this year, the Minnesota Senate passed legislation designed to protect elderly and vulnerable Minnesotans and to provide a framework for the licensure of assisted living facilities. The new law is designed, in part, to create clear standards for staffing, training, admission and discharge criteria, with special attention for dementia care. Additional components address a new consumer bill of rights and the funding for implementation.
Now that the bill has been signed into law, what will it mean for your care and the care of your loved ones? Join us on Tuesday, Aug. 20 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. when Sen. John Jasinski will be at Buckham West giving us some background on the passage of this law and the processes that will take place as it is enacted in facilities across the state.
This is a free public program; please pre-register by calling 332-7357.
Medicare Basics
If you are turning 65 or going on Medicare soon, here is an opportunity for you to get the information you need. “Medicare Basics” will be held at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24 at Buckham West.
The workshop will cover the parts of Medicare — hospital, medical and drug options including original/traditional Medicare, Medicare supplements, Medicare advantage plans, Part D prescription drug coverage and preventive benefits.
Instructor Chad Wojchik is a certified state health insurance program counselor and specialist with the Senior LinkAge Line. This is a free event, open to the public. There is a minimum of 10 participants for this class to be held, so sign up is necessary by calling 332-7357.
Reminders
Cleaning out your closet? Why not donate your gently used clothing and accessories to Fashions on Central? By doing so, you will be supporting Buckham West. Drop off your donations between 10 a.m.–5 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays.
Book club meets on Monday, Aug. 26 at 9:30 a.m.
Don’t forget that Buckham West offers a noon meal each day with serving that begins at 11:30 a.m. No membership or pre-registration required. The menu is available for pickup at Buckham West.
Upcoming trips
Minnesota State Fair on Thursday, Aug. 29. $40 includes motor coach transportation and admission to the fair.
Prairie's Edge Casino on Tuesday, and Wednesday, Sept. 10–11. Cost is $80 and includes motorcoach transportation and hotel accommodations. Flyer is available. Casino puts $50 on Players Card, plus other incentives.
“Looney Lutherans” on Wednesday, Sept. 25 from 10:30 a.m.–4:30 p.m. at the Ames Center, Burnsville. $69 includes Old Country Buffet lunch, performance and motorcoach transportation.
Door County trip on Oct. 21–24. New brochures are available. Includes three nights at Rowley’s Bay, ferry to Washington Island, an excursion boat outing on the bay side of Lake Michigan and great meals.
Brochures now available: Hostfest Sept. 25–27, Branson on Nov. 7–11, and Nashville on Nov. 14–19.