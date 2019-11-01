To the Editor:
There are very few things that contribute to a student's success in life more than a quality and well-rounded education. And, one of the most important things that can help attract and retain young families and new businesses to a town is a strong, competitive school system.
We are pleased with the current school levy proposal that addresses these important issues. With re-institution of the 7 period school day, students will once again have the chance to focus their effort on classes that are more pertinent to their future goals, whether college or trade school oriented, and will at least be back on an even playing field with the rest of the Big Nine Conference and the majority of other school districts. This will hopefully also help to retain local students who currently attend other schools with more such opportunities—which in turn will increase the amount of state money that supports our school district. Potential new businesses and families will also be able to see the community's clear commitment to investing in strong education.
We applaud the school board for their hard work and vision in presenting this levy proposal to the community. Please check the District's website for further specific facts in support of this. We hope you will join us in voting “yes” for the ongoing competitive opportunities for our students and for the health of our community.(https://www.faribault.k12.mn.us/district/2019_operating_levy_resources_and_information)
Dr. Michael & Paula Hildebrandt
Faribault