International Women's Day is a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women. We credit our “founding mothers” for recognizing the need, implementing a plan, and creating a home for families experiencing homelessness. Ruth’s House also honors the many women who have lived at the shelter and transitioned to bright new beginnings. We are so proud of their many accomplishments.
A former resident shares:
“I came to Ruth’s House with my infant son after fleeing a bad situation with my baby’s father. He was using drugs and our living situation became dangerous and unpredictable. I had nowhere to turn until I found safe refuge at Ruth’s House. There, I found the support and resources I needed to succeed on my own. My case manager worked with me to set and monitor goals for my life and gave me the confidence I needed to be a strong single mother for my child. I have secured my own apartment, gained employment and am enjoying every moment spent with my son building our new life!”
We are so grateful to the Rice County community for supporting our organization. Ruth's House offers safe shelter and supportive services for women and children experiencing homelessness. Our newest pillar, Sarah’s House, is a safe sober living space,in Northfield, designed to help women transition to healthy independent living.
Since 2004, your contributions have made a difference in the lives of 1,900 women and children. If you would like to volunteer, donate, or support Ruth’s House please visit - ruthshousemn.org.
Sandy Varley
Outreach and Communications Coordinator, Ruth's House of Hope, Faribault