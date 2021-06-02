To the editor:
On Saturday morning, May 29 of this year, the residents of Realife Cooperative Housing, just across from the King Mill Dam in Faribault, woke to find six limp sky lanterns (mini hot air Japanese lanterns) scattered over their landscape. One of our residents even saw several of them in the overhead sky from her deck about 10:30 p.m. the night before. It was fortunate that none that were still burning happened to land on our roof!
These lanterns are banned in Minnesota, along with 29 other states that classify them as illegal fireworks. The state fire marshals in all states say they should be banned because they have a history of starting wildfires and causing damaging fires to buildings and other property.
Many times they are used in family commemorative rituals, which are important to them and we understand that. On the other hand we urge residents to consider other safer methods of doing so.
Roger Wilkowske
Realife Cooperative Housing of Faribault Board member, Faribault