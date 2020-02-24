To the editor:
Tuesday was one of those days when road salt could be a life saver.
Snow plows moved off the overnight snow, leaving a layer of hard ice from the night before.
Bright sun and temperatures over 20, with below zero temps forecast, was the perfect time to put down salt. Fast melting and drying the roads, but then came a lot of drifting again Wednesday.
The Northfield News has had a number of stories about the latest ecology fad from the Northfield colleges. They want no salt or less salt. One suggested in the St. Olaf Manitou Messenger that if you could see some salt on an icy stairs, that is too much salt and you should sweep it up.
Snow plowing cannot do the whole job. Hard ice and black ice and drifting snow need salt. Kudos to Rice County Highway Department for making the highways safe, with highly cost effective rock salt.
Doug Jones
Nerstrand