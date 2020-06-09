Buckham West volunteers may I have your attention please! Tomorrow, June 11, from 1 to 3 p.m., we invite those of you who volunteered for us in the past year to come to our parking lot and allow us to present you with a small gift and personally thank you for what you do for us. If it were not for the many volunteers that help with the operational needs of Buckham West, we would not be able to do the many things here that we do.
Because of the restrictions in place now due to the COVID pandemic, will not be able to host the recognition in our building, but if you would park in our parking lot, we will come to your car. We would like those folks whose last names start with A-M to come between 1-2 p.m. and those from N-Z to come from 2-3 p.m. This should give us adequate space to handle the cars. (There is certainly latitude in this, so please come as your schedule allows)
Here is a list of those areas in which you helped last year.
• Board of Directors
• Book Club Leaders
• Greeting Card Recyclers
• Group Leaders
• Health Insurance and Health Care Directives
• Fashions on Central
• Flower Basket Watering
• Fundraisers: Bake Sale and Pop-Up Shoppe
• Funeral Escort
• Handyman Help
• Mahjongg Instructors
• Musicians
• Out to Lunch Planner
• Program Presenters
• Receptionist Desk
• Senior Dining Program
• Will Advice Attorneys
But along with taking the opportunity to thank you for your service, we also want to use this time to see you and say hello. We miss you and can’t wait for our lives to return to a time when we will have people back in our building again. If you are unable to make it during your preplanned time or on this date, please call or email to make different arrangements for a later day.
Let the Shopping Begin
Since Fashions on Central, our gently used clothing store located in downtown Faribault, is the main funding source for Buckham West, it is vital that we open up our store to the community as soon as possible. So I am happy to announce that as of last week, our store is now open for business! Please note that the store’s hours have been modified to allow for cleaning and maximizing the hours that our volunteers are available. We now are open Tuesday-Saturdays from 1 to 5 p.m. In addition, we are requiring mandatory masks while in the store.
To ensure that we are opening Fashions on Central in a responsible way during the COVID-19 pandemic we have developed a plan designed to mitigate the potential spread of the virus while allowing our community to resume their access to Fashions on Central. The pandemic plan that has been prepared covers in great detail the following topics:
• Health screening
• Hand washing
• Respiratory etiquette:
• Social distancing
• Cleaning, disinfection and ventilation
• Communications and training
This COVID-19 Preparedness Plan will be communicated to all staff and volunteers with necessary training provided via written instructions. In addition, instructions will be provided to customers about how in-store shopping will be conducted to ensure social distancing, required hygiene practices, and the use of face masks, hand sanitizer, etc. via signage.
Please note that there will be no donations accepted at this time. We absolutely need more time to acclimate our volunteers to new procedures and will not be able to handle the donations that are anticipated right away.
Extra Support Appreciated
Even though our doors are presently closed, many of our members are stepping up to provide needed financial assistance to our organization. With our doors closed, we are not hosting any programs, selling any books, cards memberships or coffee. We also do not have the income from our store coming in at this time, so the extra donations are greatly appreciated. Each day it seems that we hear from one of you. There have been checks from $25 to $2,000 that we’ve gotten. Thanks to each of you for remembering us and for sending us this extra gift at a time of most need. Your support is greatly appreciated!
Reminders:
• Foot Clinic appointments are being accepted again. Please call 332-7357 to book an appointment.
• There are no day or overnight trips being offered at this time. Please watch this column as any updates will be published here.
• If you need resources during the next weeks or months, there are many places to look. The Senior LinkAge Line is Minnesota’s free statewide information and assistance service and is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays. You can reach them by calling 1-800-333-2433 or find them at mnaging.org/advisor/SLL.
• Carla Pearson, LSW, a Senior and Caregiver Advocate for Three Rivers Community Action is another great resource for older adults in Rice County. She can now be reached only by phone at 1-800-277-8418 x328.
• Curbside Pickup Meal - There is no noon meal served in at Buckham West until further notice. But you may order and pick up a meal instead. For more information please call the kitchen at 332-7680 or Buckham West at 332-7357. You can view the June menu on the Buckham West website at buckhamwest.org and click the Senior Dining tab at the top.