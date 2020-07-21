From farm stands to online ordering, there are alternate ways to source local food during the pandemic if you’re limiting your time in public. Here are a few options offered in the area.
For local fruits and vegetables, online ordering and farm stands are a great way to shop. Little Hill Berry Farm in Northfield debuted “Grown-To-Go-Market” earlier this month, an online store with a selection of seasonal produce and other food items from local farmers/producers. Items can be ordered a la carte and include fruit, a weekly “Veggie Basket”, eggs, bread, jams, syrups, and more. Pickups are Saturday mornings at the farm. For weekly updates on what’s available, visit their website littlehillberryfarm.com and sign up for their e-newsletter.
Farm stands are a low-key way to source local produce in a no-contact environment. River View Veggie (Faribault) and Kath Gardens (Medford) offer self-service farm stands. Many know River View Veggie from the Faribault Farmers Market. Farmer Mike Johnston, known for sweet corn and pumpkins, grows a variety of vegetables at his farm southeast of Faribault. He posts updates regularly on the River View Veggie Facebook page to let people know what’s available daily at the farm stand. At the farmers’ market last Saturday, I overheard him say sweet corn will be ready soon. The River View Veggie farm stand is located at 23225 Glynview Trail, Faribault.
Kath Gardens, located at 303 Third Ave. SE, Medford, also offers a variety of seasonal produce. Some of the produce that Farmer Jennifer Kath has grown this season includes napa cabbage, green beans, kohlrabi, cucumbers, and zucchini. Kath offers some unique vegetables throughout the season that are not typically found at local farmers’ markets. Jennifer Kath also sells pesto and canned goods at the Faribault Winter Farmers’ Market from her garden produce.
Watch for updates on Kath Gardens Facebook page.
Many farmers have moved to online sales and offer options for on-farm pick up. At Graise Farm, we offer online ordering and no contact on-farm pick up for chicken eggs and duck eggs. People place their order online at graisefarm.com/eggs, schedule the pick up day/time, and pre-pay via Venmo. Option to pay with cash is also available.
Local bakers have also found new ways to sell baked goods outside of farmers’ markets.
Rebecca’s Greek Kouzina, known to many from the Northfield Riverwalk Market Fair and the Faribault Winter Farmers’ Market, has recently set up an online ordering site. Rebecca offers free contactless delivery or local pick up options for Friday afternoons and Saturday mornings. Rebecca offers home baked baklava, cinnamon rolls, muffins, biscotti, and more.
Gluten-free items available. Visit prairiebaker.com for details.
Local food is essential to our economy. Let’s continue to support local farmers, bakers, and producers through this pandemic. Know that there are options for sourcing local food. If you have questions, or are looking for a specific item, send me an email. I’m happy to help make that connection.