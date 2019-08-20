To the editor:
The first day of school will be here before we know it. All the staff members that make up Faribault Public Schools are ready to welcome the children of this community into their classrooms, build strong relationships with them, and help them grow through their educational experiences.
This is my ninth year as your superintendent. Each year I look forward to these first few days of school. Kids are any community’s most valuable resource and from Day 1 of the school year our teachers are there for their students, ready and willing to do everything they can to make sure they are successful.
We are all looking forward to another great year as we continue to provide school environments that are safe, welcoming, and nurturing. Thanks to state safety grants we received last year and other strategies we’ve implemented, our schools are safer than they’ve ever been.
I am in the schools every day and I see first-hand the progress that we’ve made and the great work that’s being done by our students and teachers. We highlighted the many great accomplishments of our students and staff last year, and I’m confident there will be even more to celebrate this year. I am extremely proud of the people that make up the Faribault Public Schools community.
Student learning is our number one objective and we recognize that students need to come to school ready to learn. We continue to make adjustments and develop new strategies within our curriculum as we strive to provide the best possible education experience for all students. We have also revised our positive behavior policy to reflect the importance of students being ready mentally and socially. Strategies we’ve implemented over the last couple years have already gone a long way toward building positive climates in our schools.
I would encourage any parent in this community to send their child to Faribault Public Schools. We care about our students and do everything we can to make their experience while attending our schools a positive one.
It is great to be a Falcon!
Todd Sesker
Superintendent Faribault Public Schools