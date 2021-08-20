To the editor:
I would like to take some time to say thank you to Rice County and neighboring community members who support 4-H!
We did it again! We can add another successful fair to the books. 4-H members should be incredibly proud of themselves! They did a fantastic job demonstrating their skills, passions, knowledge, and personalities during fair week. Congratulations to everyone and especially those who have earned a trip to the state showcase which starts this week!
To everyone who supported the 4-H program in some way or another - 4-H members, parents, volunteers, Rice County Fair Board, judges, award donors, auction buyers, food stand and malt stand customers, local media, CCF Bank (t-shirt sponsors), contest sponsors (Rice County Boosters, Cannon Valley Vet Clinic, Compeer Financial) and just overall, community supporters, thank you. We really can't do it without you! With the support given towards our showcase event, it ultimately supports our youth and program beyond fair week.
Thanks again for the fun in 2021!
Sincerely,
Kelly Chadwick
Rice County 4-H Extension Educator