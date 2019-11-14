For many of us, the season of scarves and snowplows often coincides with family gatherings and holiday parties. These opportunities for social connectedness are incredibly valuable, especially as dusk continues to encroach on day.
These gatherings and celebrations not only serve as a chance to reconnect with others but also allows for the sharing of ideas and perspectives. This diversity of opinion and experience that we care so deeply about here at the FDC can also cause some level of anxiety. What if a difference of opinions devolves into an argument? As an introvert whose job involves navigating complex conversations with people with incredibly diverse perspectives, I hope these thoughts help you better connect with different opinions with patience, understanding, empathy and civility.
First, some questions to reflect ahead of a gathering:
Reflect on the goal. Is the goal of your conversation to change minds? To share ideas? To be right? For us here at the FDC, the end goal is often about identifying common ground so we can lay a foundation for future discussions—our conversations are often about connections, not corrections.
Reflect on the audience. Who are you speaking with? Are there sensitive or uncomfortable topics? Is there past history between individuals that needs to be considered? Can you identify the stories that people are most excited to share?
Reflect on the circumstances. What is the tone of the gathering? What are the shared expectations? What is appropriate and what might be inappropriate? Reflect on the energy that has already been invested in coordinating this event.
Next, some techniques we use here at the FDC:
Assume good intentions. Almost always, this helps me apply an optimistic lens and allows me to more easily practice patience, empathy and understanding.
Seek shared values and common ground. In our work, it is paramount to recognize that each person we engage with is working towards the betterment of our community. What underlying common ground can you find?
Ask questions to better understand. Often, it takes a few questions to really understand what someone is trying to communicate. Be intentional with your questions as you try to paint a complete picture.
Rephrase what you hear to confirm understanding. Verify your understanding, because we are not infallible.
Practice precise language to foster understanding. This is very difficult. Try to avoid ambiguity and generalizations. Aim to be precise and clear.
Be slow to attack and quick to repair.
Move on, if you need to.
Practice self care. This can be mentally and emotionally draining.
If you need a place to practice this, we’re always looking to engage community members around complex topics. As usual, beverages and snacks are on us. Drop us an email if you’d like to engage: info@faribaultdiversitycoalition.org.