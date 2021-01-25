With the flurry of articles, interviews, and finger-pointing about political blaming and elections, it is tempting to make a comment about our country's future.
My first thought is that during internet searches, I've discovered studies of election results that contain incredible detail. That makes me realize that somebody, somewhere seems to either know everything or is able to find everything. It also makes me wonder if my vote is really private. Elections were decided at one time by either a voice or raised hands. That was changed to protect our privacy and move toward voting our conscience.
The other thought is that during the 1960s, America was being compared to the Roman Empire, which many consider to have been the greatest nation. We had won WWII, were growing by leaps and bounds, and planning to land on the moon. Could we surpass the 'greatness' of the Roman Empire? We were then reminded of the message in the books, "1984" and "Animal Farm," written by George Orwell and that the Roman Empire lost its greatness not due to outside forces but from internal turmoil.
But this story is not about elections or politics. It is about marriage in America.
About the same time Americans were becoming giddy about their pending greatness, the divorce rate in America was about 9 per every 1,000 marriages. Since that time, the divorce rate more than doubled before declining to 14.9 per 1,000 in 2019. The divorce rate is still too high, but marriage and divorce is a topic unto itself. This point is made because politics has been defined as a discussion among those with differing views. Discussion will certainly be necessary for those who marry.
Stories and songs have been written about issues in marriage; the issues included income, spending, sharing responsibilities, raising children, relationships with those outside the marriage and, too often, abuse. These are exactly the issues facing those elected/selected to serve in institutions created to build and preserve our society.
Everyone reading this either knows or has been told that the answer to an issue is to face it instead of running away. Every reader also has experienced, sadly, 'wishing' they had done something sooner; they also know that wishing doesn't make things happen. Issues can involve passion and hurt. Discussion can shed light and provide a path to ease the passion and soothe the hurt. Without that discussion, the hurt will remain forever.
OK, you think a point has been made and you've decided to take some action. Remember that resolutions, procedures, and laws have been created in the past and are merely a first but important. All too often, we take that big first step and think our work is done. We've really only taken one very important step. The journey ... and the reward lies ahead. Think New Year resolutions.
We need to be willing to work hard enough so our union, whether marriage or America, will last forever. Don't you agree?