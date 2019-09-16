To the editor:
I just read in the Washington Post (July 21, 2019) that “More Americans have died in car crashes since 2000 than in both World Wars.”
How can that be? Cars have seat belts and airbags now and are much better designed for safety. And yet 40,000 people died on US roads in 2018. AND, just last year (2018) in Minnesota alone there were 381 traffic fatalities. Of those, 96 were unbuckled – such a simple thing to do. There are already two fatalities in Rice County this year, with 1 unbelted.
The article went on to say 94% of crashes are human error.
As coordinator of the Rice County Safe Roads Coalition, which is part of the State-wide Toward Zero Death (TZD) campaign, we are working hard to move Rice County toward zero deaths using the 4Es:
Education, enforcement, engineering, and emergency medical services.
There is another E as well, the 5th E – EVERYONE ELSE. We need your help to always buckle up in order to save lives. We began our work in Rice County in 2006 and are seeing fatalities decrease but we are NOT at ZERO yet.
I urge you to buckle up – every time you get in the car – it might save your life but only if you use it.
And, speak up to make sure others in the car are buckled as well.
Extra seat belt enforcement in Rice County and across the state runs Sept. 16-28.
Life is good – buckle up and enjoy it.
Katherine A. Cooper
Northfield