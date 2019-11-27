This morning just as most mornings, I reached into the cupboard to get my favorite coffee mug and I glanced up and looked at the framed cross-stitched piece that hangs above my dining room table. The piece was one of the last things my mother was able to finish up before she passed away in 2003 and gifted to me.
The words on this sampler simply state, “We Gather Together To Ask The Lord’s Blessing.” And as always — as we head into the craziness of the holiday season — it led me to sit down and think of all the blessings I do have.
2019 started out like any other years – full of resolutions and glad tidings of the ever-busy holiday season again packed away for another year. But my year would be faced with a few unexpected challenges. In March I was informed that I, along with seven others would no longer have a job due to financial issues from the Chinese tariffs. It came without warning and left me and seven other co-workers shell-shocked. After coming home, I called my husband to inform him of yet another lay-off (this was my third!). He assured all would be fine and then said, ‘guess it’s time for you to retire!’ (yup – he’s a keeper!)
As a result of my retirement I now had the opportunity to do some things that I had been wanting to complete for a few years now. Re-landscaping my front flower beds and my butterfly garden and work with my three new raised vegetable beds were on the top of my list. While a few things didn’t get completely done, well, with retirement, there’s always next year.
So, I as gardener wanted to wish you the happiest of Thanksgiving’s ‘garden style’ and I found this blessing which was written by the Reverend Max Coots. I hope you enjoy!
Let us give thanks for a bounty of people:
For children who are our second planting, and though they grow like weeds and the wind too soon blows them away, may they forgive us our cultivation and fondly remember where their roots are;
For generous friends with hearts and smiles as bright as their blossoms;
For feisty friends as tart as apples;
For continuous friends, who, like scallions and cucumbers, keep reminding us that we’ve had them;
For crotchety friends, as sour as rhubarb and as indestructible;
For handsome friends, who are as gorgeous as eggplants and as elegant as a row of corn, and the other, plain as potatoes and as good for you;
For funny friends, who are as silly as brussel sprouts and as amusing as Jerusalem artichokes, and serious friends, as complex as cauliflowers and as intricate as onions;
For friends as unpretentious as cabbages, as subtle as summer squash, as persistent as parsley, as delightful as dill, as endless as zucchini, and who, like parsnips, can be counted on to see you through the winter;
For old friends, nodding like sunflowers in the evening-time, and young friends coming on as fast as radishes;
For loving friends, who wind around us like tendrils and hold us, despite our blights, wilts and witherings;
And finally, for those friends now gone, like gardens past that have been harvested, and who fed us in their times that we might have life thereafter; For all these we give thanks.
Happy Thanksgiving to all of you!!