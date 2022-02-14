Mark your calendar for Tuesday, March 1st for a rare and special opportunity at Buckham West. Thanks to support from the Minnesota State Arts Board, flutist Linda Chatterton and harpist Rachel Brandwein will be providing "Artists in Residence" opportunities throughout the Faribault area. Buckham West will be hosting these musicians for a relaxed, coffee house style performance.
Their music will be a mix of classical, pop, and folk-inspired songs. One of the works being presented was written by Rachel herself and is based on each of the four communities they are visiting during this MN Artist Tour. The Faribault portion is a haunting and beautiful piece which plays homage to the Wahpekute Band of the Dakota Nation. In addition to the musical performance will be conversation about the pieces, the composers and the instruments – along with questions from the audience.
No reservations or membership are required for this free event. We invite the community to join us- the coffee is on us!
Winter Clearance Time
Who doesn’t love a bargain! If you do, now is a great time to stop in at Fashions on Central during their Winter Clearance sale. Our store, located at 325 Central Ave, sells high quality, gently-used clothing for men and women at bargain prices. The store is open Tuesdays-Saturdays from 11am-5pm.
Trips Return
Buckham West is now partnering with the senior center in Owatonna, also known as West Hills Social Commons (WHSC). WHSC will be setting up the trips, arranging the transportation and escorting them. Interested Faribault attendees will sign up and pay Owatonna directly. Then they will pick up the Faribault contingent in the public parking lot on the east side of the Buckham Library in Faribault.
How to sign up:
• Call 507-444-4321 or stop by the West Hills Social Commons (located at 540 West Hills Circle in Owatonna) and their staff will get you signed up.
• As a Faribault attendee, you will receive a $5 discount from the WHSC non-member price by mentioning their coupon code of buckham5.
“Stag and Doe”- Day Trippers Theater. March 24th, 2022, Buckham West: Pick up 10:30am, Return 4:15pm, Price: $75.00 with coupon code, includes transportation and lunch.
Treasure Island with Bingo Option. March 9th, 2022, Buckham West pick up 10:00am, return 4:50pm. Price: $35.00 with coupon code, includes a $3 food voucher and $15 of free slot play money. Bingo is not included in the price of this trip, so you need to bring extra money for bingo and food.
Join in on the fun!
As a way of saying thank you to our local healthcare workers and to provide them with a little boost, we plan to collect items that will then be delivered to various healthcare staff. (Please do not bring used items or knick knacks of any kind.) So what kinds of things can you donate?
• Personal care items (like trial or small size lotions, sanitizers, etc.)
• Individually packaged snacks
• Single serve food items
• We also have a list of sample gift ideas that you may pick up.
As an alternative to donating items, you may make a monetary donation and, in that way, we may be able to provide them with a group pizza party during a work shift.
Please include a note of appreciation to these dedicated workers for all that they are doing to keep us safe and cared for during the ongoing pandemic. We will have blank thank you notes and sample ideas available also at Buckham West for you to assist you in writing your note of appreciation.
It is our plan to accept donations during the month of February and distribute the gifts in early March.
Senior Learning Network
Through a webcam and internet connection, Buckham West continues its series of virtual classes through the Senior Learning Network (SLN). Pre-registration is required by calling us at 332-7357 and the programs are open to the community. Cost to attend is $3/Buckham West members or $6/non-members which is payable at the door.
Tues., Feb. 22: Agate Fossil Beds National Monument (Nebraska)
No Dinosaurs Here, Only Mammals! Join an education ranger as they introduce attendees to several species of mammals that once roamed the Nebraska plains during the Miocene epoch. Learn about how climate change, geology and other environmental factors contributed to the evolution and extinction of these species.
Reminders
We are now asking for all current members to please renew their membership for 2022. If you aren’t sure that your membership is up-to-date, please stop in and we will check into it. Dues for 2022 are $40 per person.
If you are a Rice County resident who is living independently and are looking for help with snow removal or other home chores, you are encouraged to call Neighbors Helping Neighbors. They can be reached by calling Buckham West at 332-7357 and asking for their local staff member, Anne Pleskonko. These services will be at a reduced cost and in some cases may even be free.
All senior dining meals, whether they are in the dining room or curbside pickup, require a 24-hour advance registration and can be done by calling 332-7357.