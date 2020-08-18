One thing I see regularly as a legislator is the pride we take in the state of Minnesota, and the care we have for one another.
Despite our differences, when it comes to our health, we all want the best care for ourselves and our loved ones, without having to go bankrupt to get it. MinnesotaCare has provided this excellent care to millions of us, for decades. So let’s expand it. Let’s create a public option allowing Minnesotans to buy-in at an affordable price to this high quality insurance option.
The House DFL passed this bill off the House floor while the GOP led Senate blocked it.
Insurance corporations lobbied hard to block this effort to expand MinnesotaCare, all while they continue to rake in big profits. This isn’t acceptable. COVID-19 has shown us that our collective health depends on the health of every one of us. Brown, Black or white, rural or urban, we all need affordable, high quality health insurance now.
As I speak with farmers, small business owners, and families, I hear concerns about health insurance again and again. I recently talked to a young family that had been on MinnesotaCare, but now, because of a job change, the family earns a little too much money to qualify. This means they can’t afford insurance, and the mother talked with me about how she has been avoiding doctor’s visits for her children because it is too expensive.
I recently read an article by Annie Sparrow, a doctor and Assistant Professor at the Department of Population Health Science at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City. The title of the article, “Ebola in Africa, What We are Getting Wrong,” was published in October 2019, before anyone had heard of COVID-19.
She wrote, “too often, policymakers approach outbreak response as an exercise in fighting fires rather than addressing underlying systemic factors.” She continued, “the greatest challenges to controlling any epidemic are social, not technical.” By that she means that nations need to be investing in “primary health care…and a health system that addresses all of a community’s needs, from child health to heart disease, prenatal care to arthritis.” We might add to this list specific comorbidities of COVID-19 like Type 2 diabetes, and obesity, and closing racial and geographic disparities in health outcomes.
To get the virus under control, we are also going to need to make sure that everyone can access affordable health care. No one should be avoiding regular checkups or putting off treatment because it is too expensive. No one should lose their health insurance if they change jobs or lose their job.
We have options. We can expand MinnesotaCare, a system that works very well in Minnesota, and allow more people to buy-in and access good insurance at an affordable price.
This is what I’ll continue to work for in the Minnesota House. We deserve a state where everyone can get the health care they need.