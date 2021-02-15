To the editor:
In the current time of this global pandemic, the community served by District One Hospital needs our services we provide more than ever. Many things in our lives have changed during this pandemic, but the desire of the nurses at District One Hospital to provide safe care to our community burns as bright as ever.
It is not the money or perks that keep us working here. Nurses stay employed at District One because they enjoy caring for the members of our community. We like getting to know and take care of our patients in the hospital and then seeing them in the community. We feel valued in our roles. The media has called frontline workers, like the RNs at District One, "essential."
Imagine our surprise when the time came to negotiate our contract and our employer made us feel anything but essential. Our negotiations for our contract isn't about money; Allina has offered to match our wages with the nurses of Owatonna Hospital. We are grateful for this, as it will hopefully allow us to recruit and maintain more of our highly skilled and experienced nurses. This is about safety.
We entered negotiations thinking that in the light of this pandemic, Allina would be willing to add wording into our contract related to having adequate staff to care for our patients and safety for our nurses and patients.
Prior to COVID, Allina had been transparent and genuine in it's quest to keep nurses out of harm's way. Now, at a time when the community needs it's healthcare workers the most, we are being let down. Allina is refusing to solidify basic protection for our nurses and put that protection in writing where it matters the most, the RN contract.
Management has been unwilling to come to an agreement which ensures a safe environment and the tools we need to safely care for our patients. We are constantly being asked to give more but do more with less. Eventually, we will have no more to give. Where will that leave District One this community relies on? We are asking Allina to work with their nurses, not just during this devastating pandemic, but in the future as well. Let's negotiate a contract which commits to our safety and our patient's safety and allows us to continue to provide quality care for the members of the community we are a part of.
Lynn Auseth
Tara Reynolds
Amanda Spurgeon
Stephanie Busho
Melissa Schumacher
Wendy Becker
District One Hospital Registered Nurses