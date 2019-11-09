Looking for a Starbuck’s? There’s an app for that. Craving Thai cuisine? There’s an app for that. How about the nearest Laundromat, oil change, or McDonald’s? There’s an app for that, too. Technology has made us a people of immediate information and constant feedback. That perspective, in fact, now permeates every aspect of our lives, including healthcare.
You have strep throat? There’s a shot for that. Worried about the flu? There’s a shot for that. Shingles prevention? There’s a shot for that. Syphilis? There’s even a shot for that. Macular degeneration? There’s a shot for that, too…but hold the phone…how can that be? Let’s back up and review.
Age-related macular degeneration (AMD), a gradual deterioration of the nerve tissue (the retina) in the back of the eye and the leading cause of blindness in people over the age of 55, is most often “dry” with slow, progressive vision loss that can take decades. The “wet” form, however, occurs when abnormal blood vessels form in the retina and leak or bleed; the sudden leakage can cause rapid changes with distortion and vision loss.
Historically, macular degeneration has been a bug-a-boo in eye care: widespread and difficult to treat. Then came the studies that showed vitamin therapy can slow the progression, but only 19-40% of those on the treatment showed promise…not much, but a glimmer of hope. Now, a decade later, that glimmer has grown into a ray of hope.
First, an analogy: Think of a freshly poured concrete sidewalk with new sod, the edging crisp and well defined. With time, however, weeds infiltrate the area, eventually peeking up through the cracks in the sidewalk. Difficult to remove, these weeds are best eradicated with an herbicide spray, but be prepared to spray regularly to keep them away.
The pathology in wet AMD is similar; abnormal blood vessels from under the retina can peek between the nerve cells like weeds sneaking through the cracks in the sidewalk, then leak fluid into the retina, causing vision loss. Like the weeds, our latest best treatment is a “medical herbicide” delivered by injection.
New medicines like Avastin, Lucentis and Eylea, when injected directly into the eye, block the protein that allows these abnormal blood vessels to grow…Round Up for the eye, if you will. Like weeds, however, these blood vessels are tough and will come right back when the medicine wears off, usually in a month or two. The result: The shots need to be repeated every 5-8 weeks.
As scary as it may sound, the shot itself is a pretty simple procedure: numb the eye, disinfect it, and inject the medicine. Although complications can occur, infection, irritation, and retinal detachment are quite rare. Most importantly, however, please know that, although the injections cause the blood vessels to go away, vision does not always recover; the retina is a delicate membrane, the leaking fluid can cause irreversible damage and visual recovery can be unpredictable. Our main objective is to stop progression of AMD; any vision improvement is a bonus.
Although you can use your phone to find that Caribou next door to the dry cleaner’s, when it comes to macular degeneration, there is no app for that … but there is a shot.