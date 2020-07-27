It’s time for another Coffee Shop Reunion!
Due to the restraints in place with social distancing and the procedures that go along with keeping people safe, we are unable to open our building to social activities at this time. But tomorrow, July 30 from 9 to 11:30 a.m., Buckham West will be hosting another coffee party at Faribault’s Central Park as a way to give Faribault’s older adults an opportunity to touch base with their Buckham West friends. You will have plenty of room to space yourselves out, but still are able to see each other again.
As we did for our first coffee party, we again ask that you bring your own lawn chair and coffee mug — we will bring the coffee! There will be a basket set out for you to make a donation for your coffee. Sorry, we will only be bringing regular coffee.
So mark your calendar and put your lawn chair and coffee cup in your car. We’ll see you in the park!
Free Legal Education
Southern Minnesota Regional Legal Services (SMRLS) is a nonprofit organization that provides free legal help to eligible older adults. They also teach about legal rights. Until SMRLS staff can visit groups in person again, they are inviting interested older adults to join them for an upcoming event presented by SMRLS Legal Advocacy for Older People (LAOP) on the topic of “Abuse Awareness: Protecting Yourself, Protecting Others.” You can register online at www.smrls.org or call them at 1-888-575-2954 weekdays between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.
Participants will learn:
• Types of elder abuse
• Risk factors and signs of abuse
• How to help someone that may be being abused
• How to help themselves prevent or end abuse
Along with this educational class, there are other interesting and helpful clinics that they have available for your use. Take advantage of this professional service by checking out the class offerings that they have available.
Clothing Donation Plan
Since Fashions on Central, our gently used clothing store which is located in downtown Faribault, is the main funding source for Buckham West, it was vital that we opened our store to the community as soon as possible. And so, we were happy when we were able to re-open to the public in June. The store hours have been modified and we are now open Tuesday-Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The next step in the re-opening plan has been to allow the community to resume the donation process again. This has brought up some important questions, like is it safe to donate or sell clothes right now? There are many considerations that go into creating this plan including the safety of volunteers who are sorting the clothes and the anticipated large amounts of clothing that will be donated. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines have stated that current evidence suggests the coronavirus “may remain viable for hours to days on surfaces made from a variety of materials.” In order to mitigate these concerns the following guidelines have been put in place:
• Through the month of August, donations are accepted exclusively on Mondays and only by appointment.
• An appointment must be made in order to drop off your donation and can be done by calling the store at 334-9242 during open store hours.
• A maximum of two bags/boxes of clothes will be accepted at a time and only wearable items will be accepted.
• Plan on giving your name and phone number when you make your donation.
Any donations that are made outside of these guidelines will not be accepted and will have to be discarded. So please follow our safety protocols. Then you know that you have a way to donate your excess clothing and we will have donations that we can safely use! Thank you for your continued support.
New Updates
Every week we continue to update our organization’s operations. Here’s what’s new!
• Coffee Shop — Our most well attended activity is still the riskiest for our membership.
Trying to spread people out in the room and keep the surfaces clean is so challenging that we are not able to open up our building for coffee drinkers quite yet. The board has directed that we review this again at the next meeting on Aug. 10.
• Foot Clinic, Caregiver Support Group and Meditation Group — We have added these three programs back in to our schedule again. If you want more information, please call us with your questions.
• There are also many exercise classes that are being offered through Faribault’s Park and Recreation Department. These include several classes in our fitness studio and also in the pool. There are class size limits though, so call them at 334-2064 to reserve a spot.
Reminders:
• No in-person AARP driver safety classes for the remainder of 2020. As an alternative, they are offering an online version of their classes.
• Curbside Pickup Meal- There is no noon meal served in at Buckham West until further notice. But you may order and pick up a meal instead. For more information please call the kitchen at 332-7680 or Buckham West at 332-7357. You can view the menu on the Buckham West website at buckhamwest.org and click the Senior Dining tab at the top of the page.