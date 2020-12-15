When life becomes overwhelming we turn to those people that have been with us since the start. Isn’t this the truth! I can’t help but think about this as I reflect on the year just completed. Buckham West has struggled during this year just like other non-profits and businesses. We have had to closed our coffee shop, cut programs, change the structure of the meal program and much more, in order to comply with COVID-19 safety guidelines. Most of our funding sources, fundraisers and our store, were closed or cancelled for months, affecting our financial situation immensely. But who has been with us throughout all of it? Our members and community supporters!
We have received many generous financial gifts that are helping us through the closures and for this we are so grateful. Some folks are donating an amount equal to an annual membership and some are increasing that amount. We even had a local business who has shared that they had an exceptionally good year and wanted to give back to the community by donating to us! These are stories that touch my heart.
Even though our doors are not open, many of you are realizing that these gifts are vital for our existence. We are weathering this storm with your help and even though things may be slow to come back, there are many opportunities ahead. We promise that we will be back stronger than ever.
Shop local
Please keep Fashions on Central, our gently used clothing store, on your list of shops to visit during the holidays. Our store sells high quality, used clothing for men and women at bargain prices.
Due to safety concerns, our store is now open on Saturdays and Tuesdays each week from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Remember that 100% of the proceeds from sales at Fashion on Central are used to support the Senior Center. It is the ultimate local, small business!
Year-end donation
Many people wait until the end of each year to make their charitable donations. If you have it in your heart to make a gift to Buckham West, this year it would be even more appreciated. Since we have not been able to host our traditional fundraisers, due to the COVID pandemic, we are not able to raise all of the funds for operational expenses as we typically do.
If you are willing to make a tax-deductible gift please mail or drop off your gift to Buckham West at 19 Division St. West. Thanks in advance for your generosity!
Annual Membership Meeting
All Buckham West members are invited to attend our Annual Membership Meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 16. In accordance with our bylaws, we are required to host this meeting in order to conduct the official business of the organization. Because our building is currently closed to public gatherings due to the COVID-19 state guidelines, this year’s meeting will look somewhat different.
If you are a current Buckham West member and would like to participate this year, we invite you to join us virtually via Zoom. The login number and password that you need is available by calling us at 332-7357 or emailing me at mkaiser@buckhamwest.org. The meeting begins at 1:30, with the Zoom room opening at 1:15. If you do not have the capability to participate with us in this virtual setting, please contact us and we will provide you with the minutes of the meeting.
The meeting will consist of a brief summary of the financial status of the organization, a recap of the year’s programming activities and also an election to the Board of Directors.
Programming changes
As was done earlier in the year, our schedule has been adjusted in order to comply with the new state mandate as it relates to the COVID-19 pandemic. Keeping our members and staff safe is our #1 priority and so the following adjustments have been made.
• Coffee Shop- closed to the public until further notice.
• Foot Clinic- these appointments will continue as scheduled
• Curbside and Meals on Wheels food programs- will continue as always.
• Meditation, Caregiver Support Group, Writing Group- paused until further notice
• Fashions on Central, our gently-used clothing store, will continue to be open with limited hours. Our store’s hours are Tuesdays and Saturdays from 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
Please keep safe, call us if you need anything and watch for us to re-open to the public again soon!
Reminders:
• Buckham West and Senior Dining will all be closed on Thursday, Dec. 24 and Friday, Dec. 25.
• If you are a Rice County resident who is living independently and are looking for help with fall clean up and snow removal, you are encouraged to call Family Service Rochester at 507-287-2010. This is their main office line, with local services providers right here in Rice County. These services will be at a reduced cost and in some cases may even be free.