Happy December, everyone. I hope you’ve enjoyed the unseasonable warm temperatures lately. I might get blamed for jinxing us now as I heard there was talk of snow prior to writing this. Just a quick reminder to everyone to slow down and drive for the conditions.
I’m guessing most of you have had it up to your eye balls with all of the COVID talk, so this month I’m going to get back to some “reflection time”. Such as things we are thankful for in the public safety arena and in life in general. There’s no way I can give everyone the credit they truly deserve or mention every person that has done something for us but I’ll do my best.
First, I want to thank all of our citizens. You’ve dealt with so many uncertainties this past year. Changes in how you work or attend school, changes on how you shop, changes on how you interact with friends and family. Thank you for working with us to roll with the changes.
Thank you for your appreciation for the public safety field. This includes police officer, deputy sheriffs, correctional officers, state troopers, conservation officers, task force agents, firefighters and medics. Whether it was a card or a phone call or treats for our staff, you don’t realize how those small gestures of kindness mean so much to us. Thank you!
Thank you for our health care workers, our researchers, our teachers, our victim advocates, our grocery and retail outlets, our mechanics, our maintenance and public utility workers, our therapists, social workers, our barbers and beauticians, our personal trainers, our food vendors and restaurants, our manufacturers and line workers. Everyone plays an important role in keeping our lives moving.
Thank you to our veterans for your past service as well as your continued service. Thank you to our current servicemen and women for protecting our freedom and our country. Thank you for protecting those who are being terrorized by those who spread fear and destruction by their actions.
I’m thankful for generosity, for those people that give of their time, talents or resources to others. Especially those of you that do it anonymously or without any credit. There are so many great groups that exist thanks to your generosity, whether it’s a donation to the Salvation Army Red Kettle, the HOPE Center, Ruth’s House or other nonprofits that serve our community. Thank you for donating your precious blood to the Red Cross blood drives. Thank you for delivering Meals on Wheels or for special holiday meal deliveries in your communities. Thank you for helping with Habitat for Humanity. Thank you for being a mentor through Big Brothers and Big Sisters. Thank you for sharing your gift of song with others. Live music has transitioned to videos of music. Your music is inspirational and uplifting to so many, especially as we spend our holidays more sheltered than years past.
Thank you for saving a life or avoiding a serious tragedy by buckling up when you travel. Thank you for making a choice to not drink and drive and to put your phone down when you’re driving. Thanks for driving the speed limit and slowing down when the driving conditions are not so good. Thank you for sharing these reminders with friends and families or for taking the keys away from someone who is not in a condition to safely drive. You are truly making a difference.
Thank you for showing respect to others. Whether it’s someone you know or you might not know. A smile and hello go a long way. You really don’t know how that little gesture of kindness and respect will matter to someone. Thanks for opening the door for someone or for paying it ahead in the coffee line.
Thank you for having hope and faith. Whether it comes directly between you and your spiritual source or if it’s through your involvement in your church, synagogue or mosque. Thank you to our church leaders for continuing to bring hope and happiness even in our darkest times. Thank you for letting your light shine!
Finally, thank you for being there and for being a friend. Whether it’s a shoulder to cry on or ear on the other end of the phone. Thank you for listening. Thank you for the smile, a hug, knuckles or an elbow. Thank you for the “I love you” or the “I care about you”. Thank you for believing and thank you for your patience and understanding when things don’t always go the way they are supposed to. Thank you for being you! God bless and happy holidays everyone!