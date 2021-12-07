Grace is a wonderful word. We use it when talking about God’s love. It is an attribute of his love. The word means that God deals with his children not on the basis of what they deserve but on the basis of their need. God grants to us undeserved favor.
We can observe God’s grace to everyone by seeing the beauty of creation. The flowers in the springtime, the swans swimming on the pond on a summer day, the many colors of leaves in the fall, and in the myriad of natural phenomena. Grace is seen in the way God provides for our needs, often in rather unexpected ways. To the Christian who looks God’s grace is everywhere.
We have no claim to make for demanding God’s goodness to us. He doesn’t owe us anything. We have rebelled against God’s law. We have missed the mark that he set for humanity. Indeed, we are sinners! The apostle Paul quotes the Old Testament book of Psalms about our situation, “No one is righteous, no, not one; no one understands; no one seeks God. All have turned aside; together they have become worthless; no one does good,not even one,” (Romans 3:10-12)
The good news is that God’s grace is greater than our sin. So great is God’s love that God sent his son to be the vehicle of the greatest gift of grace, the forgiveness of our sins. “In him (Jesus) we have redemption through his blood, the forgiveness of our trespasses, according to the riches of his grace, which he lavished upon us.” (Ephesians 1:7-8)
We can, of course, refuse to accept God’s grace provided in Jesus. It is a choice we all must make. Do we acknowledge our sin, agreeing with God that we have rebelled against him and accept (believe) that only Jesus can rescue us from our plight? Maybe we’re hoping that our efforts will be accepted as payment for our sins. That would be a hopeless task. God’s grace is found in the sacrifice of his son taking our place.
As Christians we have the opportunity, and the responsibility, to extend the message of God’s grace to others. Making others aware of God’s love for them changes lives. When we share the gospel message it gives people a chance to respond. Perhaps they have never heard of God’s grace until we tell them. That’s what happened to me. A friend took me aside one day and told me about God’s love for me. I wanted to hear more so I invited him to the apartment where I was living. He challenged me to believe the gospel message. When he left that evening my friend encouraged me to read the Gospel of John. I did and a few days later I accepted the grace God offered to me. That was over forty years ago. The wonderful message of God’s grace has grown sweeter with each passing year.
This is the season of Advent on the church calendar. This Advent (coming) is the period of preparation for celebrating the birth of Jesus at Christmas. We also prepare for the second coming of Jesus. “The celebration of Advent is possible only to those who are troubled in soul, who know themselves to be poor and imperfect, and who look forward to something greater to come,” (Dietrich Bonhoeffer)
When Jesus ascended into heaven he left us with the promise that he would return. We are living in exceedingly difficult times. Many people do not see a way out. We need hope! Jesus offers us a better, more fulfilled life on this earth and the guarantee of an eternal future with him. We often call this the Christian’s “Blessed Hope”. What a future awaits those who put their faith in the grace offered through Jesus. The Bible ends with this marvelous message from Jesus, “Surely I am coming soon, Amen. Come, Lord Jesus!” (Revelation 22:22)