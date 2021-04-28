As vaccine rates climb, COVID restrictions lift, and more families re-engage with activities outside of their homes, it’s the ideal time to consider: What can we do, as a community, to support more young people getting involved in high-quality youth programming?
The evidence is clear that having children and teens participate in out-of-school programs during the school year and over the summer is important. Being involved in activities can boost children’s self-confidence and feelings of connectedness and belonging. It can help them improve their social skills and relationships with their peers, and it benefits their physical and mental health.
We like to say that kids vote with their feet – if they have a positive, rich experience, they’ll keep coming back to that program. (The opposite is true too!) Yet a number of stumbling blocks can affect their participation in the first place. In recent years, even before the pandemic hit, youth organizations in the Faribault area were seeing fewer numbers of children engage in out-of-school programming.
Members of the Faribault YouthConnect! Network spent the past two years identifying and examining barriers to participation. One barrier we found was a lack of knowing what was available. To address that barrier, we have created an online directory that gives parents and youth a “one-stop activity shop” to search for programs. If you go to faribaultyouthinvestment.org/youthconnect, you can search for programs by these categories: arts and culture; college prep, career exploration and employment support; education success; sports and recreation; youth enrichment; and youth leadership and volunteering. Within each category, you’ll find descriptions of various programs, contact information, and links to websites.
Another barrier we identified is language. To make sure that families are informed about the various programs available to youth, we developed a collaborative spring and summer “menu” of youth activities that is available in English, Spanish, and Somali. The fliers are being distributed around town. You can also download them from our website, faribaultyouthinvestment.org.
Although some programs do offer scholarships or have sliding-scale, income-based fees, a family’s financial situation can be a barrier to youth participation. Transportation can also be a factor. The Faribault Youth Connect! Network continues to work on solutions to these and other barriers. If you are interested in helping us, we invite you to join our network, sit in on a meeting, or send us suggestions on how we can get more youth engaged in programming. You can contact me at becky@faribaultyouthinvestment.org.
If you know a young person, share these opportunities with them, or help them sign up.
Together we can ensure that all our youth have opportunities this spring and summer to grow, develop, and have some much-needed fun after this long year.