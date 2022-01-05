Recently, a number of high profile cases have begun with public statements by the prosecutor about the case, the theory of prosecution or who might or might not be prosecuted in addition to the person charged. In general I try to refrain from public comments about cases when charged or while the cases are pending. In order to better explain my position, I wanted to restate what I said about this during my first year in office.
In most cases we issue a complaint which details the charges and summarizes the case against the defendant supported by a supporting statement of probable cause. The probable cause statement is drafted by our office, affirmed by law enforcement, and then reviewed and approved for probable cause by a district court judge. Once the judge signs the complaint it is filed and becomes a public document and the basis of the case.
Although many prosecutors think it useful to make statements about the case, in addition to arguing and proving our case, prosecutors have obligations to be fair to the person accused. Excessive pretrial publicity can require a trial in a different jurisdiction or worse, dismissal of the case.
In addition to strategic concerns about the ability to try the case, a lawyer must comply with rules of professional responsibility. Minnesota has adopted Rule 3.6 of the Minnesota Rules of Professional Responsibility which limits what a prosecutor may say about a case prior to trial. Paragraph (a) of rule 3.6 says:
“A lawyer who is participating or has participated in the investigation or litigation of a criminal matter shall not make an extrajudicial statement about the matter that the lawyer knows or reasonably should know will be disseminated by means of public communication and will have a substantial likelihood of materially prejudicing a jury trial in a pending criminal matter.”
In order to be sure that my office does not prejudice defendants whose cases may come to trial in Rice County, I refrain from making statements prior to trial about the case. The probable cause statement in the complaint drafted by my office is the most complete public statement likely to come from my office about the evidence in a case. The same applies during a trial, I do my best not to say anything outside the courtroom that could influence potential jurors.
There are rules drafted by the American Bar Association which go into more detail about what a prosecutor may divulge about a case, and offer some context to the decisions. For the most part, public safety and fair trial rights are best preserved when the advocacy of the courtroom remains in the courtroom and the public notice of the charges is limited to the complaint and the probable cause statement which supports it.
Short-term face time and public statements that are followed by expensive change of venue proceedings are not in the best interests of justice or of the citizens of Rice County. When cases are resolved I may offer more information or detail when appropriate, particularly in regards to a sentencing argument, but prior to or during trial I will generally not answer many questions about a case even though many people would like details that are not in the complaint. It may be unsatisfying to miss out on the details of the case right away, but when balancing the interests, the first priority for my office is to ensure we protect everyone’s right to a fair trial and to not prejudice the jury pool before trial.