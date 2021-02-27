A friend sent each of his children off on their first day of school every year K-12 with these words, ‘Remember who you are.’ “Paul…to the saints…faithful in Christ Jesus.” (Ephesians 1:1)
And so Paul addressed the people comprising the congregations to which he wrote. From ancient times everything surrounding the temple was set apart by God for holy use. In Christian thought the people were God’s temple, and thus ‘saints’ (holy ones) was an honored and appropriate title. It signified they belonged to God, bore his name, were under his care, and were set apart for his holy purpose.
If ‘Saint’ is not a title to which you would comfortably answer, you are in good company. We have a long history designating people of noteworthy spiritual life as saints (St. Paul, Francis, Augustine). But that is not how Paul uses the term here. Being all too aware of our sin poisoned humanity, ‘I’m no saint’ seems an admirable humility, but in doing so we are denying who we are in the gospel of Jesus Christ.
Who are the saints and how are they qualified? In the gospel we are told that God in love embraced his rebellious creatures. He did so by sending his own Son to reconcile them to himself through his death. Those who say ‘yes’ to the gospel by embracing God’s Son in their hearts by faith, God sets apart as his saints. ‘You belong to me.’ A well-deserved sense of being undeserving is not a problem. It might even be advantageous, because this special relationship is not based on our deserving, but on the One who is deserving, to whom we are united by faith. I think of my parents who loved my adopted children by looking at them through me.
Saint is a sacred calling. The saint represents God’s family on earth, serves him in his Church, and experiences the liberty of God’s kingdom, and the power to live in the spirit of the gospel.
In the final chapters of Ephesians Paul turns to the saint’s calling and how it looks in daily living. We matter to God, not because of our deserving, but because of who we are, his saints.
And it is because of who we are, that how we live matters to God. As Paul gives his instructions on saintly living, he repeats in various ways throughout his letters ‘Remember who you are.’
Lent is a penitential season. We are called to repent, to think again about how we live considering the gospel of Jesus Christ. It is a season directed to the saints.