Weather Alert

...ACCUMULATING SNOW EXPECTED OVERNIGHT... .A quick moving but complex winter system will impact the area beginning this evening through Sunday morning. A band of snow will set up from southwestern Minnesota up through northwest Wisconsin as a surface low deepens across Iowa. Snowfall totals generally look to be in the 2 to 4 inch range with amounts quickly tapering off on either side of the band. A narrow corridor of of 5 to 7 inches with isolated higher amounts appears most likely from near Sioux Falls to Mankato. Southern Minnesota may see more of a wintry mix at times, but little to no ice accumulation is expected. Precipitation will come to an end Sunday morning. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM CST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Locally higher amounts possible. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central and west central Minnesota. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 AM CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates of 1 inch per hour are possible. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. &&