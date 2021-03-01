The Rice Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) is pleased to announce that the Local Government Road Wetland Restoration Program is now open until April 7. Administered by the Minnesota Board of Water and Soil Resources (BWSR), the goal of this program is to restore wetlands and produce wetland credits, which in turn are provided to road authorities to mitigate wetland impacts due to reconstruction and repairs. Landowners throughout Rice County who have partial or fully drained wetlands that can be restored and meet eligibility requirements can apply for the program.
There are four different opportunities for applications to be accepted based on which route landowners want to take. The first option is a direct purchase of wetland credits. This is limited to current wetland bank account holders who may have a very low number of credits left in their banks and wish to sell out and close the accounts.
The second option is an easement sign-up where the Board of Water and Soil Resources pays the landowner a set rate per acre for land that will be restored to wetlands. The rates are based on county and township land values, and whether the land is cropped or non-cropped. BWSR will then design the restoration and reimburse the landowner for construction costs. This option requires the least upfront cost of the landowner but typically has the lowest payment back to the landowner.
The third option is a third-party project where the landowner is currently pursuing a wetland banking project and wants to sell the credits to the state on a cost-per-credit basis. The third-party option carries the most upfront cost for the landowner since they will need to finance most of the costs to develop and implement the restoration. It can also net the highest payment back to the landowner, depending and the size and type of wetland restoration.
The final option is through a partnership where BWSR enters a partnership with the landowner, SWCD’s, and other entities. BWSR and the landowner split both the costs involved and the credits produced from the project.
BWSR is also seeking landowners who have partially or fully drained wetlands they wish to restore in order to generate wetland credits to be used in the Agricultural Wetland Bank Program. This program is meant to generate credits to be used for wetland mitigation in an agricultural setting. Potential areas for restoration must be labeled Prior Converted (PC) or Non-Wetland (NW), or contain a partially drained wetland with at least 50% of the offered acres being restorable.
Wetland restorations that are part of a CRP contract that expires between 2019 and 2022 are also eligible.
Applications will be accepted until the end of the year, or until a sufficient number of projects are accepted, whichever comes first.
If you are interested in either program, feel free to contact Rice SWCD at 507-332-5408, email Jarett.spitzack@riceswcd.org or visit bwsr.state.mn.us for more information.