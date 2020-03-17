Buckham West has been carefully following updates about the COVID-19 virus and its effect on our organization. As of today, March 18, our organization will be closed to all members and users until further notice. The staff will be here between 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday to answer any questions that you might have.
In addition to closing the doors at Buckham West, we also will be closing Fashions on Central, our downtown clothing store, as well. There will be no volunteers or staff in the building until further notice. Please do not drop off any donations until we re-open at a later date.
There are a large number of on-going classes and programs that we offer at Buckham West each week that are now cancelled. These activities include: Bridge, 500, Bunco, Mahjong, Meditation, Health Insurance Counseling, SAIL exercise, Powerful Tools for Caregivers, Caregiver Advocate appointments, Blood Pressure checks, Book Club, Bridge Marathon, Writing Group, Senior Friendship volunteer meetings, Bereavement Group and Technology Tutoring. We also will be cancelling all special music in the dining room temporarily.
In our last newsletter and the most recent Daily News articles, we have been promoting several one-time presentations. It will be our intention to re-schedule these programs in the future. Those special classes and presentations that are cancelled:
March 18 – Polypharmacy: Solving the Mystery
March 19 -Joint Pain Presentation
March 23 — Rice County Citizen Alert Program/Everbridge
March 31- Census Day at Buckham West
April 7 — Will Clinic
Tax Prep and Defensive Driving
AARP Tax Aid program volunteers have canceled all tax appointments for Friday, March 20 and Friday, March 27. This will give them time to evaluate the virus’ impact before cancelling any more appointments. The tax preparers have every intention of finding another date to re-schedule these appointments. We have phone numbers and will call everyone who is scheduled to have their taxes done to let them know that their appointment is cancelled and we will also call again to re-schedule you when a new date has been set up.
AARP’s 4-Hour Defensive Driving Class for April 9 has also been cancelled. Once a new date is set we will call all those that are registered and get them re-enrolled.
Meal Programs
Adjustments are also happening to the meal programs that are offered out of the Buckham West kitchen. It is the goal of the hosting agencies to continue to provide these meals to those older adults that need it, but in order to limit contact, there are new precautions being implemented.
Meals on Wheels
The Meals on Wheels program will continue as it has always been. If there are changes to it, there will be notices sent to each client in their delivered meal. Please call your contact at Three Rivers with any questions that you have.
Buckham West Curbside Pickup Meal
The daily congregate meal program held in the Buckham West dining room will be seeing some changes effective immediately. In order to reduce contact there will be no meal served in the dining room until further notice. But don’t worry, because you may order and pick up a meal instead! (This is not a home delivery.)
These are the steps:
1. Call 332-7680 (SEMCAC’s kitchen number) to order a meal for the following day.
2. Plan to pick up your meal between 11:30 to noon on that day.
3. Park your car in the parking lot on the west side of Buckham West (other parking places may be used on north side if needed).
4. In order to avoid contact, do not come in to the building for your meal. The doors to Buckham West will not be open to the public. Your meal will be brought out to you in your car.
5. The number of meals will be tracked on an order sheet in the building and a donation request letter will be mailed to each meal recipient by April 15. Cash donations or green punch cards will not be accepted during this time. Meal cost continues to be a suggested donation of $4 for those people 60 and over.
New clients are certainly encouraged to take part in this critical program. Here’s how:
• When you call to place your meal reservation order, please indicate that you are a new diner.
• There will be some questions that you will need to answer in order to get started utilizing this curbside pick up meal program.
Updates and adjustments will be announced via KDHL 920 AM radio, Faribault Daily News and the Three Rivers and Buckham West Facebook pages.
Upcoming Trips
At this time the following trips are being held on the dates posted. Should things change with date changes or cancellations, we will inform those that are registered.
• “Runestone: A Rock Musical” at the History Theatre in St Paul on May 14.
• Minnesota Twins game will be re-scheduled when new dates are announced.
• “Music Man” starring Ann Michels at the Chanhassen Dinner Theatre on Wednesday, July 1.