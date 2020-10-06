Happy anniversary to us!
Believe it or not, three years have passed since we broke ground on our building’s expansion. On Oct. 3, 2017 we hosted contractors, city officials and our own members for a historic event to celebrate the start of our building’s construction. We have now moved in and Buckham West is in full operation.
But just because the building is complete and occupied, please keep in mind that our fundraising is still active. We are proud to say that 657 unique donors have given over 90% of the money necessary through pledges, cash and in-kind gifts. But we still must finish raising the final 10%.
These are just a few thoughts for you to ponder:
• The end of the year is coming so why not make your charitable donation to us and take advantage of the tax benefit.
• Consider adding another gift to your original pledge.
• Maybe you have been waiting until you saw the building up before you made your donation. You need wait no longer!
• Think about donating in memory of or in honor of a loved one.
Please take this request to heart. If we can generate the remaining amount of our goal we will pay off the construction loan quickly.
You may stop at Buckham West to drop off a check or mail it to us at 19 Division St. W.
Please make a note that this money is designated towards the Building Project. Your financial support is greatly appreciated.
Open Enrollment
Beginning Oct. 15 through Dec. 7, 2020 the Open Enrollment period begins for the Medicare Prescription Drug Plans (Medicare Part D). As has been done for many years, Buckham West (BW) will be hosting a trained health insurance counselor to assist individuals who have questions, want to enroll or want to make changes on their Medicare Part D coverage during the Open Enrollment period.
But as in many things this year, there will be some changes made to this process. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the appointments this year will not be face-to-face, but virtual instead. Staff from the SE Minnesota Area Agency on Aging will be joining us via the computer to help you shop for a new drug plan or answer other questions that you may have. Here are the parameters that will be set up:
• Call 332-7357 to make your one-on-one appointment.
• Appointment dates will be Oct. 22, 29, Nov. 5, 12, 19 and Dec. 3.
• You will be asked to wear a mask and sign in once you arrive to your appointment.
Bring along all insurance and prescription information that you currently have.
• The appointment will be set up in a private office. The computer and webcam will be set up and BW staff will assist with this process.
• There is no cost or membership necessary to access this service.
• Another option available for you to do your Open Enrollment changes is to call the Senior Linkage Line at 1-800-333-2433. The staff answering these calls will have the same training as the virtual option.
Coffee Shop Re-Opening Plan
The long-awaited re-opening of our popular Commons Area is about to happen! This room has been closed since March, but we now believe that with a COVID pandemic safety plan in place we can open our doors in a small way. In order to safely disinfect the spaces, the Coffee Shop will initially be open only on Mondays and Thursdays from 9-11 a.m. with the intention of expanding hours at a later time.
In order to do this in a way that we believe will keep people safe, we have implemented the following:
• Upon entry in to the building you will be required to log in at the check in station. This is required for “contact tracing” should anyone actually come down with a case of COVID.
You will need your existing membership card to log in. If you have misplaced yours, we can print you a new one. Non-members will not have this card and will have to log in using another method. Wouldn’t this be a great time to become a member?
• Wear a mask upon entry in to the building and whenever you leave your table.
• Based on the size and purpose of the room, the capacity of people has been set at 40.
In order to apply the required social distancing guidelines, the chairs and tables will be carefully placed and may not be moved.
In general, please adhere to all MN Department of Health guidelines as it relates to COVID-19. We can only offer this re-opening with your cooperation. We hope to see you soon.
Estate and Will Advice
Buckham West will be sponsoring an Estate and Will Advice Clinic on Tuesday, October 27th from 1 to 4 p.m. For this clinic, Ms. Jessica Hafemeyer, Attorney at Law, will be available to provide senior citizens with information and direction in the area of wills and other estate planning issues. No wills will be prepared at this clinic. Appointments are required by calling 332-7357. You do not need to be a Buckham West member to access this free service.
Fashions on Central
It's that time of year again when our gently-used clothing store, Fashions on Central, brings out the fashions for fall and winter. We are fully stocked with anything you need for those days when the temperature begins to drop.
Fashions on Central, our gently used clothing store located in downtown Faribault, is now open for Tuesday-Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Reminders:
• If you are a Rice County resident who is living independently and are looking for help with fall clean up and snow removal, you are encouraged to call Family Service Rochesterat 507-287-2010. This is their main office line, with local services providers right here in Rice County. These services will be at a reduced cost and in some cases may even be free.
• Rice County Public Health officials have announced that they will not be offering a Flu Shot Clinic at Buckham West this year. For those that typically had their shots at Buckham West, please consider alternative locations, such as your pharmacy or clinic.
You may also call the Public Health at 507.332.6111 or 507.332.5928 to schedule an appointment for a flu vaccination at their office.
• Caregiver Support Group meetings are held at Buckham West on the fourth Tuesday of the month 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. Please register in advance by calling Brenda Johnson at 332-7357.
• Curbside Pickup Meal- Since there is no noon meal served inside Buckham West until further notice, why not consider picking up a meal instead. For more information please call the kitchen at 332-7680 or Buckham West at 332-7357. You can view the latest menu on the Buckham West website at buckhamwest.org and click the Senior Dining tab at the top.