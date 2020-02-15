Winter weather might have you feeling like hibernating. But you don’t have to hang up your sneakers until spring.
To keep yourself motivated, focus on what you will gain if you keep exercising throughout the entire year. You’ll continue to reap the short- and long-term benefits of exercise. Plus, you’ll have a way to burn off those extra calories consumed over the holidays.
Unless your healthcare provider has advised against it, there is usually no reason why you can’t continue your favorite outdoor activity year-round, provided the weather isn’t extreme. Follow these simple steps for being outside in a northern climate during winter months:
• Plan ahead. Let others know your route and when you’ll be leaving and returning.
• Dress appropriately. Dress in layers and wear synthetic fabrics. Protect your head, ears, hands, face, etc. Wear brightly colored or reflective clothing so that drivers can see you. Choose appropriate footwear with enough traction to prevent falls.
• Head into the wind. End your workout when you are likely to be the sweatiest with the wind at your back.
• Drink fluids. Even in cold weather you need to drink plenty of water to prevent dehydration.
• Exercise defensively. Beware of slippery surfaces. Exercise in daylight, if possible. Anticipate that drivers may not be able to see you or stop quickly. And if it’s too cold or icy, head inside for a different physical activity.
Some medical conditions make working out in the cold unsafe. Exercising in cold weather can bring on heart-related chest pain (angina) and can also trigger asthma in some people with this condition. If you are older or fairly inactive, talk to your healthcare provider before beginning any exercise program.
Winter doesn’t have to mean your fitness routine needs to stay indoors. Get outside and get active.