To the editor:
What keeps us from deciding to end the opioid epidemic? We ended the perils of bootlegged liquor after only 13 years of prohibition. If we could admit that people who want to use drugs to cope with their physical and emotional pain are going to find a way, whether we like it or not, we could let their doctors safely prescribe and administer the relief they seek, just as they do in Portugal, Switzerland and several other countries. There would still be issues, just as there is with drunk driving and alcoholism, but we could eliminate most overdoses, free up considerable police, ambulance and hospital staff time, take the drug market back from the drug cartels, and reduce violence, not only in our country, but in many South American countries as well. that seems to continually make things worse?
Dan Koziolek
Faribault