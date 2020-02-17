Don’t let your eyes get bigger than your stomach! Watching how much you eat can help you maintain a healthy weight. A “serving” is how much of each type of food you should eat to meet recommended daily nutrition requirements. A “portion” is how much of a single food is actually on your dish. The amount can vary from meal to meal.
When eating your daily meals:
• Stop eating when you are satisfied, not full. If there’s still food on your plate, save it for another time.
• Use a smaller plate, bowl, or glass to help you eat and drink less.
• Order an item from the menu instead of heading for the “all-you-can-eat” buffet.
• Skip the “super sizes.”
• Share a restaurant entrée with a friend or eat just half and take home the rest.
• Read What’s on Your Plate?, the National Institute on Aging guide to healthy eating.
• Visit www.choosemyplate.gov to see how much to eat from each food group based on your age, sex, and physical activity level.
Picture a serving size with these examples:
l 3 ounces of meat or poultry = a deck of cards
l 1–1 1/2 ounces of hard cheese = four dice
l 2 tablespoons of cream cheese = a golf ball
l 1 cup of salad or cooked vegetables = a baseball
l 3 ounces grilled/baked fish = checkbook
Quick Tip
Put leftovers in the refrigerator within 2 hours if not sooner. Then enjoy them the next day for lunch or dinner.