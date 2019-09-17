Buckham West is happy to announce the launch of our new website. Now that we have made the move into our new space and have renamed our organization to Buckham West, the next step was to update our website. Head to buckhamwest.org and you will discover an updated, easy to navigate site. We have included all on-going programs and services, contact information, senior dining menu, along a summary of our current activities.
Local Tour
Once again Buckham West is offering local tours, highlighting places of interest right in our own backyard. The next tour is scheduled for Wed, Sept. 25 at 10:30 a.m. when we tour the Faribault Education Center.
Built in 2016, the Faribault Education Center (FEC) was designed exclusively to offer community education classes and services including: adult and youth enrichment classes, adult education including GED and adult diploma programs, and Project ABLE (Achieving a Better Life through Education) for adults with disabilities.
Cassie Ohnstad, Coordinator for Adult Education, Enrichment, and Project ABLE will be our tour guide. There is no fee for this member’s-only tour and pre-registration is required by calling 332-7357. Transportation is on your own; meet the Faribault Education Center: located at 340 Ninth Ave. SW, attached to the south side of the high school - enter through Door #22.
Open Enrollment Period
Beginning Oct. 15 through Dec. 7 the Open Enrollment period begins for the Medicare Prescription Drug Plans (Medicare Part D). A trained health insurance counselor will be available at Buckham West to assist individuals who have questions, want to enroll or want to make changes on their Medicare Part D coverage during the Open Enrollment period. Individual appointments can be made by calling 332-7357. There is no cost or membership necessary to access this service.
TED Talk Tuesday
Join us on Tuesday, Sept. 24 at 1:30 p.m. for another in the program series we are calling TED Talk Tuesday. What happens on TED Talk Tuesday? We view a TED talk—a short, informative video presentation— followed by a guided discussion with staff from Brookdale Senior Living of Faribault. This month’s topic will be Home Safety. TED Talks are free and open to public; pre-register by calling 332-7357.
Prohibition: A Grand Misadventure
In 1920, the United States entered a period during which the manufacture, sale, and transportation of intoxicating liquors was banned. As it turned out, the U.S. also entered a period of lawlessness and corruption, unequaled in its history.
The program will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 16 starting at 6 p.m. in the new Buckham West conference room. Please call 332-7357 to sign up. There is a cost of $3/ members, $6/ non-members which is payable at the door.
Program presenter, David Jones, is a resident of Minneapolis and presents on historical topics, including the JFK Assassination, Apollo Moon Missions, Mount Rushmore, and more. Buckham West audiences have thoroughly enjoyed his presentations.
Evening Meal Offered
If you are planning on joining us for the Prohibition program on Oct. 16, how about coming early and joining us for supper first? Senior Dining is hosting a delicious fall supper that night, serving from 4:30-5:30pm. The menu includes: Roast beef, Mashed potatoes and gravy, Southern style green beans and Caramel Apple Cheese Cake. Pre-registration is required by stopping in or calling us at 332-7357. This meal is open to the public and the cost is a suggested donation of $4 for those ages 60 and over, $7 for those under age 60 and is payable at the door.
Will Advice Clinic
Buckham West will be sponsoring an Estate and Will Advice Clinic on Tuesday, Oct. 1 from 1-4 p.m. For this clinic, Mr. J. Scott Braden, Attorney at Law, will be available to provide senior citizens with information and direction in the area of wills and other estate planning issues. No wills will be prepared at this clinic. Appointments are required by calling 332-7357. You do not need to be a Buckham West member to access this free service.
New Member Incentive
As an incentive to add new members for the remainder of 2019, we are running a special Membership Drive during the months of Sept. and Oct.. If you are 50 years or older, we would like to invite you to become a member for the remainder of 2019 and all of 2020 for only $45. Next year’s individual’s dues are $40 per year, so for just $5 more you can join for the last four months of 2019 and all of 2020. We also have a discounted couple’s rate for the same time frame.
If you are already a Buckham West member, your annual renewal process will begin in November for the 2020 membership year
Reminders:
• An educational session “Living with Joint Pain” will be held at Buckham West on today, Sept. 18 at 5 p.m.
• It's that time of year again when our gently-used clothing store, Fashions on Central, brings out the fashions for fall and winter. We are fully stocked with anything you need for those days when the temperature begins to drop.
• “Medicare Basics” on Tuesday, Sept. 24 from 4 – 6 p.m. Openings remain for this free event which is open to the public, call 332-7357 to register.
Upcoming Trips
• “Looney Lutherans” on Wednesday, Sept 25 from 10:30 am-4:30 pm. $69 includes Old Country Buffet lunch, performance and motor coach transportation.
• Door County trip on Oct. 21-24. Brochures are available.
• Brochures available: Hostfest on Sept. 25-27, Branson on Nov. 7-11, and Nashville on Nov. 14-19.