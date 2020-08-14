Last week the Legislature convened for the third special session of the summer.
Like the previous two events, we were required to come back for special session when the governor extended his emergency powers related to the COVID pandemic for another 30 days. Unlike the previous special sessions, this one lasted only one day.
For the third time, my Senate Republican colleagues and I voted to end the governor’s emergency powers. My view remains unchanged since the last time we voted to end his powers: We were told initially that the governor needed his powers to respond to a public health emergency. That part is over. We have enough PPE; we have more than enough ICU beds. The resources are there, but local businesses are still suffering. Not a day goes by where I don’t hear from a constituent telling me how the governor is destroying rural communities.
The vote passed in the Senate, but House Democrats defeated it, so Gov. Walz will keep his powers for at least another 30 days.
Here are two other issues we worked on last week:
Help for disability service providers: COVID has been devastating to disability service providers. In fact, if they don’t receive help, many of them are on the brink of closing due to steep financial losses. In each of the previous two special sessions this year, the Senate unanimously passed a bill that allocates $30 million from the federal Coronavirus Relief Fund for grants to help disability service providers. Disappointingly, the governor and the House refused to do those grants both times.
We passed that bill again last week, and I am happy to report that both the House of Representatives and the governor finally agreed to it. As a result, disability service providers will finally receive this badly needed assistance.
Helping veterans receive treatment for mental health issues, substance abuse, and (PTSD): The Minnesota Senate also unanimously approved The Veterans Restorative Justice Act, which aims to divert at-risk veterans toward probation and social service programs instead of jail time when they commit certain less-severe crimes. A number of Minnesota counties already have treatment courts for veterans, but our bill provided a statutory set of guidelines that each court could use, as well as important guidance for other counties looking to set up their own treatment court for veterans.
As a veteran, it pains me to see my fellow veterans return from service with such severe mental and emotional struggles. I know how much these issues can impact people, and rather than put veterans in jail for lower-level crimes, I believe it is better to help them get the treatment they so badly need. Unfortunately, the Minnesota House of Representatives did not take up the bill before adjournment, but I will continue to work on this in the future.
So what happens next? For the time being, the legislature is adjourned again. I expect that we will be called back in September so the governor can extend his emergency powers once again, but I will continue working to persuade him that it is better for Minnesotans if he gives up his powers and works with the Legislature to determine the best path forward.
In the meantime, if you have any questions about this special session or any other legislative issue, please reach out to me at any time!