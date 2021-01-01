It is difficult to overstate the negative impact the pandemic has had on our area’s non-profit service providers. As COVID-19 has continued its spread through our community, we have found ourselves asking “How do we take care of those who are caring for others?” Our response is to reach out to others for support and assistance.
This need led many of us in leadership positions to coalesce in new ways. In order to meet the unprecedented need in our community, we developed collaborations unlike anything that had been undertaken in the past.
Rice County organizations have been constantly finding new ways to collaborate meaningfully. New trust has been created as we show up for each other in a variety of ways. This support has laid the foundation for these partnerships to continue post-pandemic.
One recent example is a gift drive spearheaded by an action grant from Thrivent. This effort brought together HOPE Center, The Key, Community Action Center and Ruth’s House. Our collective focus was on how best to share our community’s generosity in order to best serve our clients which benefitted the entire community.
Another example was the need that surfaced when Faribault’s food shelf closed at the end of the summer. A coalition that included the Community Action Center, Faribault Public Schools, the Faribault Diversity Coalition and Faribault Youth Investment stepped in and stepped up to fill the gap. Volunteers, food donations, and financial support came from a variety of places including The Elks, Reliance Bank, First English Lutheran Church and Hometown Credit Union while Allina Health also played a significant role in the process. This true team effort benefitted clients from all of the participating organizations to an extent that would not have been possible without such a collaboration.
Organizations across Minnesota are working together to identify best practices and develop new ways to meet our clients’ needs. We are sharing information, discussing tactics, logistics, best practices and using technology to find new ways to work together. While one of our strengths has always been collaboration, we now find ourselves acting more quickly and more powerfully while generating an even higher level of trust among our organizations.
Executive Directors of organizations that work to end relationship violence have found ourselves under enormous stress as our clients and our staffs face challenges that have been magnified by the impact of the pandemic. We realized that we needed support ourselves during this strangest of times.
Violence Free Minnesota, a statewide coalition of over 90 member programs working to end relationship abuse, has spearheaded a support effort that we call “Holding Space for Executive Directors.” This involves Zoom calls every other week that allow us to check in with each other while practicing what we preach. We start with breathing exercises, a short reading or meditation and the question “How is your heart?.” We discuss how we can best show up for our staffs, our clients and our communities while focusing on what often gets overlooked in the frantic pace of managing grants, staff, clients and the unexpected.
These calls have generated a sense of camaraderie among the Executive Directors that remind us that we are not alone. We find that often we are facing similar stressors and obstacles and that we can help each other by sharing our experiences and our resources and, at times, by simply listening.
It can be powerful and comforting to remember that we are on this “corona-coaster” together and that collaborating with one another can be a very effective way for us to survive – and even thrive.
HOPE Center services include phone support, emergency shelter, counseling, hospital support and legal advocacy. For assistance for yourself or someone else, call our 24-hour Safeline: 800-607-2330. For more information, visit us at hopecentermn.org.