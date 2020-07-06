Being triggered is hard.
For someone who has experienced trauma, being triggered involves some sort of cue — a sound, a touch, a visual — that causes an emotional response. That reaction is more than an uncomfortable feeling. The trigger can bring the individual right back to the traumatic event itself, as if it is being experienced all over again.
It feels real, it feels overwhelming, it feels like too much … and part of that is because it is all of those things. What we know about trauma is that it stays with you, your neural pathways are changed, your response can be ingrained, and when it is an entire relationship that lives in a toxic dance it can be so unsettling because it all comes flooding back.
At HOPE Center, we work with our clients to help them understand the triggering concept and to prepare them for and assist them in dealing with triggering episodes.
What we know about trauma is that it lodges itself in the base of the brain, our most primitive, our most essential selves. Being triggered after being “safe” and feeling like you are healing can throw you back in ways that are so uncomfortable. You can find yourself asking, 'Did I really do anything? Am I really healing? What is the point if I can just get sucked back in so easily?'
We advise our clients to be gentle — with their heart, with their bodies, with their healing.
One can find solid ground again. One can again find that place of peace, of stability, of boundaries kept, of a protected heart.
One can retrain the brain.
The past doesn’t have to constrict you. It doesn’t have to keep you in its clutches.
People are able to break free.
Healing is walking through the darkness holding our own hearts. Healing is stepping up and stepping into new and often uncomfortable places. It is the hard, hard work of setting and keeping boundaries. Healing is allowing yourself all of your experience, the pain and the glory, the shame and the rising. Healing is seeing your own value, your own gifts, and your own strength that has brought you this far.
Being triggered is a moment. It is an invitation to be reminded of your humanness, of being reminded that yes, this is a painful place. You can release any shame knowing it is all a part of the process.
Being triggered is a visit to the place of pain, but it is possible to make the choice not to live there. As one heals, those visits will become less and less frequent and less painful.
We can release what no longer serves us, shed the skin that keeps us constrained, and step into the bright world that awaits.
We can breathe through it. We can walk through it. We can cry through it.
We are more than this moment.